Famous Maine sailboat Victory Chimes put up for sale

The boat is listed for $650,000, according to SuperYachts.com, and Sikkema said that he is searching for a new home for the vessel that will “continue to tell its story in a meaningful way.”

The schooner, named Victory Chimes, will conclude its charters along the coast of Maine in October due to Coast Guard regulations, cost and availability of maintenance materials, and the monetary losses of the 2020 season, among other reasons, Sikkema said in a statement.

A famous three-masted sailboat in Maine that is a designated National Historic Landmark, has been put up for sale, according to the owner, Capt. Sam Sikkema.

The 127.5-foot-long Victory Chimes was built in 1900 in Delaware as a general purpose cargo hauler, originally named Edwin and Maud, according to the Victory Chimes website. The boat is one of two surviving three-masted schooners in existence.

In 1946, it was converted into a passenger cruise ship and has been carrying people ever since, the website said. In 1996, Victory Chimes was put on the National Register of Historic Places and in 1997, was designated as a National Historic Landmark. The boat is the largest of Maine’s fleet of windjammers, which sail along the coast each summer.

The historic boat does not have an engine and sails using wind power and receives maneuvering assistance from a 19-foot yawl boat that pushes against the stern, the website said. Victory Chimes has 21 cabins and can sleep up to 44 guests, not including crew quarters.

Charters on Victory Chimes run until Oct. 1, after which public rides will have concluded, according to the website.

“We invite you to come join us in celebrating the ship’s life and times in the windjammer fleet as we take one last turn around the bay,” Sikkema wrote.





