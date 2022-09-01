Federal judge denies former Harvard professor’s request for new trial in Chinese university payments case

Judge Rya W. Zobel denied Lieber’s motion for acquittal or a new trial, which Lieber filed after he was found guilty in US District Court in Boston of two counts of making false statements to the government for denying he had participated in the Thousand Talents Program, created by the Chinese government to recruit high-level scientists. He was also convicted of failing to report payments from Wuhan University of Technology in 2013 and 2014 for his participation in the program and reports disclosing he had a Chinese bank account.

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday denied a request from Dr. Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department, to overturn his December 2021 conviction for lying to federal investigators about receiving payments from a Chinese university and cheating on his taxes.

In the 13-page ruling, Zobel wrote that even if errors on certain evidentiary questions were made at trial, “a new trial would still not be warranted because the volume of evidence was so great that ‘it is highly probable that the error did not contribute to the verdict.’ ”

Marc L. Mukasey, a lawyer for Lieber, indicated that the prominent scientist will keep fighting to clear his name.

“We respectfully disagree with the decision and plan to continue our fight to get justice for Charlie,” Mukasey said.

The US Attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lieber’s conviction was a significant victory for federal prosecutors, who had faced criticism for investigating? about two dozen academics across the country under the China Initiative, a program launched by the Justice Department in 2018 to target economic espionage and the theft of technology and trade secrets.

During closing arguments in US District Court in 2021, Mukasey told jurors that Lieber had helped Harvard obtain millions of dollars in federal research grants to study brain disease but was “left holding the bag” when the government targeted him as part of its crackdown.

“Isn’t it troubling that Dr. Lieber’s work was all public and for the benefit of the world, but he’s facing criminal charges for it?” Mukasey said. “Almost everyone got what they wanted. The National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense got to keep Dr. Lieber’s grant research; Harvard got to keep their millions of dollars in grant money. The FBI got its big case after working hard one day, but Charlie Lieber got left holding the bag.”

He argued Lieber was transparent about his collaboration with the Wuhan university, which was detailed in publications posted online. He said the case was triggered by Internet searches of Lieber’s work and argued it was “sort of the prosecution by Google.”

But Assistant US Attorney Jason Casey told jurors, “you don’t have to speculate or guess whether the defendant made false statements,” noting that they had seen a video of Lieber’s interview with the FBI after his January 2020 arrest in which he admitted what he had done.

“He wanted to win a Nobel Prize,” Casey said. “He wanted to be recognized for what he’d done. He thought he’d go to China and link up with the Thousand Talents Program and accomplish those things.”

Lieber faces sentencing Jan. 11.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.