Following recent controversies, Suffolk DA candidates face off at debate

Wednesday’s debate, hosted by the grassroots group Communities of Color, was held at Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan. Hours earlier, several high-profile politicians pulled their endorsements for Arroyo , and a Boston City Council meeting devolved into chaos and an arrest, after Arroyo supporters tangled with a group of his protestors.

Arroyo countered that Hayden’s career, including eight years as head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, has been marked by “holding up broken institutions.”

Face-to-face for the first time publicly since sexual assault allegations rocked the Suffolk County district attorney’s race, incumbent Kevin R. Hayden said at a debate Wednesday night that the accusations against his opponent, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, were “horrifying and disqualifying” and that voters should reject Arroyo at the polls in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

The controversies involving Arroyo stem from two allegations that he was investigated for sexual assault nearly two decades ago, including one from 2005 when he was a high school junior at John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science. He was never charged in either case. In the 2005 allegation, a classmate told the Globe this week that Arroyo repeatedly pressured her to perform oral sex and then sent her threatening emails.

Arroyo, a 34-year-old city councilor from Hyde Park and the son of a well-known political family, asserts that he did not assault anyone and did not know until recently of a police investigation into the allegations, despite a police report indicating that he, his lawyer, and his mother spoke to detectives at the time.

Arroyo asserts that the investigation into both incidents determined the allegations were unfounded and he filed a lawsuit seeking the release of police documents that he claims would confirm his story.

The controversy took center stage at Wednesday’s debate.

Hayden said voters will have to weigh whether they believe Arroyo or “the victim, who has courageously come forward.”

“Do you believe this woman?” Hayden said. “Or do you believe the man standing to my right here, who’s apparently flip flopped and told untruths about the entire investigation?”

Hayden added: “They will have to decide whether or not he has the moral character to do the job as a district attorney based upon these allegations, based upon the fact that he has repeatedly lied when questioned about the allegations.”

Arroyo immediately took issue with being called a liar.

“I’ve never once lied about anything that has happened in my life,” Arroyo said. “These allegations were news to me two weeks ago when the Boston Globe brought them to my attention.”

The allegations were investigated in “real time” when he was in high school and were determined to be unfounded, Arroyo said.

“For me to stand here and have to explain to a sitting district attorney what the presumption of innocence rather than a presumption of guilt means for our communities is incredibly disappointing,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo also took issue with what he called the illegal leaking of documents about his investigations.

“They are special files, they are sealed,” Arroyo said, adding that the documents can only be obtained through the Boston Police Department or the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Hayden, who was appointed district attorney earlier this year by Governor Charlie Baker after Hayden’s predecessor, Rachael Rollins, was named US attorney for Massachusetts, has also been engulfed by recent controversy.

A Globe report last month found that under Hayden’s watch this year, an investigation into an off-duty MBTA cop who allegedly pulled his firearm on a motorist after a traffic incident — then falsified police reports to cover it up — had stalled under questionable circumstances.

Hayden also solicited a $100 campaign donation from the accused officer’s lawyer, the lawyer told the Globe.

After the Globe report, Hayden announced he would open a grand jury investigation into the case.

Arroyo called the incident a “transit police cover up where my opponent accepted dollars from a police officer under investigation.”

“His second in command had made guarantees that that case would be closed,” Arroyo said. “An attorney swore to that under an affidavit.”

Hayden said the case remains open.

“I had no knowledge of the contributions at the time that they were made, and they were promptly returned to those people involved,” Hayden said.

In closing remarks, Hayden compared his experience as a prosecutor, private attorney, head of SORB, and now Suffolk district attorney to Arroyo’s short legal career.

“I’ve tried more cases in six months than he’s tried in his entire life,” Hayden said. “Three and a half years as a criminal defense attorney, and three as a city councilor do not qualify you to run a state agency.”

Arroyo had the final word.

“Experience comes up a lot here, and my opponent has experience holding up broken institutions, and he has some experience breaking them too,” Arroyo said, citing an audit of SORB that called it “a public safety failure.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.