A moving truck hit an overpass on Soldiers Field Road, the first ‘Storrowing’ of the month

State officials said the top of a U-Haul collided with the North Harvard Street bridge, on Soldiers Field Road, just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Photos and videos from the scene showed the roof of the vehicle peeled back, exposing a pile of cardboard boxes and assorted furniture inside.

Like clockwork, a moving truck hit an overpass in Boston during one of the busiest move-in days in the region.

Everyone saw it coming but the driver.

Traffic was briefly stopped on the road’s eastbound side while the truck was safely removed from the area. All lanes of traffic reopened just after noon, officials said. There were no reported injuries and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, following an inspection, said the bridge was not damaged.

As they have for several years now, officials continuously warned movers throughout August to avoid driving on Soldiers Field Road and Storrow Drive in Boston, and Memorial Drive in Cambridge, where the height clearance on some bridges is as low as 9 feet.

Even local brands like Trillium Brewing, which produces a double IPA called “Storrowed,” has used its clout to dissuade people from bringing large trucks onto those roads to avoid getting stuck.

Still, it didn’t take long for history to repeat itself once again.

While this was the first so-called “Storrowing” this month, reports emerged Wednesday on social media that showed another moving van wedged beneath a Boston overpass.

As move-in day ramped up Thursday — and with plenty of undergrads still heading to their new apartments in the days to come — officials repeated their many warnings about traveling on those roads.

“It’s Move In Week in the Greater Boston Area! Be sure you don’t get #Storrowed!,” tweeted the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, a few hours after the truck hit the bridge. “That moving truck or van won’t fit on Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, or Memorial Drive in Cambridge! Find a different route and avoid a collision with an overpass!”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.