Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, police said.

Cambridge police and firefighters were at the scene of the crash in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue, police said on Twitter at 9:32 p.m.

“Sadly, a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot and has sustained life-threatening injuries,” police said in the tweet. “The area is contained, but traffic may be delayed in the area.”