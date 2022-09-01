fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cambridge

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated September 1, 2022, 1 hour ago

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night, police said.

Cambridge police and firefighters were at the scene of the crash in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue, police said on Twitter at 9:32 p.m.

“Sadly, a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot and has sustained life-threatening injuries,” police said in the tweet. “The area is contained, but traffic may be delayed in the area.”

The crash occurred near the Naco Taco restaurant about 8:30 p.m., according to Jeremy Warnick, a Cambridge police spokesman. The driver remained at the scene, he said.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available Thursday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video