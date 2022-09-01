Providence businesses balk at Hope Street bike lane project

“I think it’s a Trojan horse, if you will,” said Rhody Craft owner Kim Clark, who was one of two dozen businesses that signed on to a letter asking organizers to cancel the pilot. “I think it’s a trial to say, ‘See? We did a trial. And all the data and all the feedback supports us.’”

Some area businesses, though, already have a pretty firm view on the answer to that question: It won’t work, and they shouldn’t try.

PROVIDENCE – Community groups next month will install a bike lane on a one-mile stretch of Hope Street for a week as a pilot to see whether it’ll work.

The Hope Street bike lane project – a temporary urban trail, proponents call it, because it can be used for scooters and other forms of non-vehicular transportation, as well as bikes – is following a familiar path in Providence, like the South Water Street project before it.

As with the South Water Street project, opponents say the project was dropped on them without adequate notice; supporters say that’s not true, pointing to emails and fliers sent out many months ago. (And, in the case of Hope Street, there’ll be plenty of opportunity for public comment during the week-long pilot – which is the whole point, supporters say.) Opponents say the project will make parking too difficult for customers of area businesses and cause bottlenecks on an already narrow road. Supporters say it’ll make the area not just more bike and pedestrian friendly, but more business friendly, too.

“It’s an unfortunate reaction, because there is data from around the country and from around the world that shows clearly, over and over, this has been tested so many times in so many cities, how much positive economic impact can happen when you increase accessibility and safety for all road users on the street,” said Liza Birkin, the lead organizer of the Providence Streets Coalition. “Especially for food and retail.”

Burkin said the organization is not committed to permanently installing a bike lane on Hope Street. The one-week pilot from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8 will show whether or not that’s a good idea, Burkin said. The groups behind the project are planning various community engagement efforts before, during, and after.

The Providence Streets Coalition got grants from 3M, AARP, and the app-based bike-rental company Spin to pay for labor and materials for the pilot, and permission from the city of Providence to put it in place. The project, which will run from Tortilla Flats to Frog & Toad, will be installed on the eastern side of Hope Street, taking out 132 parking spaces.

According to the Providence Streets Coalition’s parking data, which it published online, even during the busiest parking times, there’s still plenty of places to leave a car.

“What we’re talking about here, ultimately, is walking a little bit farther from where you park,” Burkin said. “And the question that we’re asking the community is, how far was that walk? Was it so challenging for you that you wouldn’t come to Hope Street if it was something that was permanent? Or is it worth the tradeoff of allowing safe travel of folks outside cars to get here?”

Some business owners, like Clark, don’t buy the arguments that a bike lane will help area merchants.

“I don’t have data, but I have common sense,” Clark said.

Take, for example, the holiday season, when businesses “live or die,” Clark said. They need people coming and going to five stores, leaving with an overstuffed bag from each one of them.

“You’re not going to do that on a bicycle,” Clark said.

And if the area becomes snarled in traffic, people will simply skip it and go somewhere else, Clark and other business owners worry.

“There are so many people who come in every single day and say, this is ridiculous,” said Elise Mischel, owner of the women’s clothing store Luli Boutique.

Mischel said she’s skeptical that one week of study in October when there’s a ton of public attention on the issue will be relevant to the day-to-day experience of an important commercial thoroughfare. And she fears that whatever happens during one week in October, people generally won’t come to try on clothes when they’ve just worked up a sweat from a bike ride. And that’s just the people who will be able to ride their bikes; some people live farther away, outside Providence or outside Rhode Island.

“They say it’s hard enough to park how it is,” Mischel said. Customers will say things like: “We’re not riding our bikes from Westport.”

The opinion of Clark, Mischel, and fellow letter-signers is not universal. The gift shop Frog & Toad posted about it supportively on Twitter. And Stuart Meltzer, owner of Fearless Fish Market, which will soon open a second location on Hope Street, said he’s keeping an open mind.

“It’s a little bit easier for me to say, because I have a few dedicated parking spots on the side of my building, but as far as the trial goes to test it out, I don’t see any harm there,” Metzler said. “We’re talking about a week. I’m optimistic it’ll be a net gain, but at the very least, it’s worth doing the trial and seeing how things go.”

Mayor Jorge Elorza, for his part, noted that when the city put together its Great Streets Initiative community engagement process, Hope Street was the most-requested route for an extension of Providence’s urban trail network. And this temporary installation will be the most prudent approach to trying it out, Elorza said in an email.

“I understand the concerns of the business community and believe there is sufficient time for their reasonable concerns to be incorporated into any plan for the temporary installation,” Elorza said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.