Representative Seth Moulton calling for ‘top-to-bottom changes’ and ‘a wholesale culture shift’ at the MBTA

US Representative Seth Moulton is calling for “top-to-bottom changes” and “a wholesale culture shift” at the MBTA following the release of a scathing report about the agency by the Federal Transit Administration.
The Salem Democrat explained why an overhaul of the troubled agency is necessary in a series of tweets that he posted on Wednesday, the day the report was released.
The MBTA “needs top-to-bottom changes that affect everything from hiring to vision and culture,” Moulton tweeted on Wednesday. “If we only fix the immediate maintenance and safety concerns, we will be right back here with the same problems in four or five years.”
“The new report published by FTA details a perfect storm of systemic failures -- inadequate staffing, ineffective communication, noncompliance with safety and maintenance standards -- that have led to the situation the #MBTA is in today,” Moulton. continued. “It is still hard to understand why the #MBTA system is failing at the most basic maintenance measures when our peers across the globe are able to keep their own systems updated and running safely.”
Moulton went on to say that a detailed plan is needed to chart a course for MBTA’s future.
“What we need now is a path forward that involves collaboration at the federal, state, and city levels and to pursue transformative improvements -- including a huge infusion of workforce hiring and training -- so that we are never in this situation again,” Moulton tweeted. “We now need to see a detailed plan from the #MBTA that goes far beyond the necessary catch-up repairs. We need a wholesale culture shift at the MBTA.”
