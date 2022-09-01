Representative Seth Moulton calling for ‘top-to-bottom changes’ and ‘a wholesale culture shift’ at the MBTA

US Representative Seth Moulton is calling for “top-to-bottom changes” and “a wholesale culture shift” at the MBTA following the release of a scathing report about the agency by the Federal Transit Administration.

The Salem Democrat explained why an overhaul of the troubled agency is necessary in a series of tweets that he posted on Wednesday, the day the report was released.

The MBTA “needs top-to-bottom changes that affect everything from hiring to vision and culture,” Moulton tweeted on Wednesday. “If we only fix the immediate maintenance and safety concerns, we will be right back here with the same problems in four or five years.”