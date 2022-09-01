RIPTA’s busiest bus line is now fare-free, for a year

“We look forward to sharing the findings with our elected officials in order to ensure continued growth of ridership on RIPTA and sustainable public transportation for our state,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO, said in a news release Thursday.

The R-Line went fare free with $2.5 million in funding passed by the General Assembly this year. The experiment will help answer questions about fare-free transit more broadly.

The R-Line connects Cranston, Providence and Pawtucket. The funding to make it free for a year will replace lost fare revenue, buy automatic passenger counters, and do analyses and evaluations. RIPTA earlier this year launched a pilot program that allowed people to board for free in Central Falls when they’re using a Wave smart card or mobile app.

Will RIPTA one day be entirely fare-free?

“That is my fondest hope,” said state Senator Meghan E. Kallman, the Pawtucket Democrat who sponsored the R-Line pilot program legislation in the Senate. “And I think it needs to go hand in hand with expanded service.”

For cost-burdened transit riders, the pilot will mean more money back in their pocket. It’ll also help encourage more people to take the bus rather than their cars, a more efficient and environmentally friendly way of traveling.

But RIPTA itself isn’t ready yet to get on board with a fully fare-free system.

In the 2022 fiscal year, RIPTA received $20.4 million in fare revenue, including paratransit fees and funds received from colleges and employers. In the pre-COVID 2019 fiscal year, it was almost $27 million. RIPTA said it estimates its fare collection costs are about $500,000.

RIPTA would also need to consider the costs of increased ridership on fixed-route and paratransit services, spokeswoman Cristy Raposo Perry said in an email.

“We’re looking forward to learning the benefits and potential drawbacks of fare free transit service in Rhode Island through this pilot program,” Perry said in an email.

Amy Glidden, of the grassroots advocacy group RI Transit Riders, said there are other priorities for RIPTA and the state before making the whole system fare-free. Those include fully funding the transit master plan and finding a sustainable funding source beyond the gas tax.

But the organization supports the R-Line pilot.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see what comes out of that,” Glidden said. “Are people finding it’s putting more money back in their pockets? Is it changing the way people use the transit system? It’s a great preliminary study to see what will happen.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.