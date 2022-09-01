Wellesley High volunteer lacrosse coach charged with possession of child pornography

Cook, 44, of Wellesley, had served as a volunteer coaching lacrosse at Wellesley High, officials confirmed Thursday.

Ryan Cook was arraigned Wednesday in Dedham District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him, legal filings show. Bail was set at $10,000 cash. His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

A man who has served as a volunteer lacrosse coach at Wellesley High School is facing a charge of possessing child pornography, according to legal filings and authorities.

“Wellesley Public Schools is aware that a Wellesley resident, who had previously served as a volunteer with our WHS Boys Lacrosse team, has been charged with possession of child pornography by the Massachusetts State Police,” the school district said Thursday in a statement.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the district has no other information to provide at this time,” the statement said. “We recognize that this news is difficult and, as always, our WPS counselors are available to offer support for any students at our school.”

Cook’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 30, records show.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.





