Man, 24, killed in Brockton multi-vehicle crash

Matza was struck along with another pedestrian on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue around 8:28 p.m., officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second female pedestrian was taken to Brockton Hospital before getting transferred to Boston Medical Center, the statement said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office identified the deceased victim as Edisson Matza, of Brockton.

Authorities on Thursday identified the 24-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Brockton that also left four other people injured.

Authorities described her injuries as “serious” in the statement.

“The motor vehicle crash scene ran approximately 50 yards along Pleasant Street,” the statement said. “One vehicle, a Mercedes sedan was located on the eastbound side of Pleasant Street with heavy damage to the front and rear of the car.”

The sedan driver was taken to Brockton Hospital with minor injuries, according to the statement.

“Another vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra, was located approximately 50 feet east of the Mercedes,” the statement said. “The Elantra sustained heavy front end damage.”

The Elantra driver wasn’t hurt.

“A motorcycle was located approximately 50 feet from the Mercedes,” the statement said. “The operator was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries. Another second motorcyclist involved with the crash was also transported to Good Samaritan with minor injuries.”

Authorities said investigators believe “the initial motor vehicle crash involving the pedestrians triggered a second crash involving two motorcycles, which in turn caused a third crash involving one of the motorcycles and another motor vehicle.”

The investigation remains active, Cruz’s office said.

