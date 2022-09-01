Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Roxbury shooting

The woman was found inside the home with a gunshot wound, Boston police Superintendent Felipe Colon said in a news conference at the scene, according to an audio recording provided by police.

Police received a report of a person shot at 55 Savin St. about 4 p.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Roxbury shooting Thursday afternoon and a person of interest in the case has been taken into custody, according to Boston police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, Colon said.

“This is not a random incident,” he said. “We do have a person in custody, of interest. At this time, we are processing a fairly large crime scene for ballistic evidence.”

Colon said the department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox said at the scene that it has “been a rough couple of days,” according to the recording.

“We’ve had a couple of shootings, certainly a couple of homicides and then two shootings here where they haven’t lost their life, but it’s still a tragedy,” said Cox, who was sworn in as commissioner a little more than two weeks ago.

“We want to encourage and let the public know we’re doing all we can to make sure the community’s safe. … Gun violence is a horrible thing, and we need to do more, in general, as a country,” Cox said

“I think it’s just important for people to know that we have no reason to believe that this incident will jeopardize the public in any way,” he said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the shooting “a tragic incident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time,” he said. “Again, we do know that this is not an incident where I think the public needs to be concerned for safety at this point. We do have an active and ongoing investigation.”

“Obviously, we’re concerned about the recent spree, with four shootings in the last … 24 hours or so, two of which are already fatal,” Hayden said.

Two people were killed in separate shootings Wednesday in Roxbury and Dorchester. Police were searching for the assailants Thursday, but no arrests had been made in either case.

The Dorchester shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. near 7 Van Winkle St., police said. The man took himself to Carney Hospital, about a half mile away, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police didn’t identify the man.

The Roxbury shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Dale and Regent streets. The victim, an adult male who also wasn’t identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shootings Wednesday brought the number of homicides in Boston to 23 this year, compared to 28 at the same time in 2021, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.