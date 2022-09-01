Ex-NYPD cop who assaulted police at Capitol receives longest Jan. 6 sentence yet: 10 years

Federal prosecutors sought a prison term of more than 17 years for Thomas Webster, 56, of Goshen, N.Y., who was the first riot defendant facing the felony charge of assaulting an officer to try his luck with a jury. Twelve others have pleaded guilty to a similar charge. But US District Judge Amit P. Mehta said such a sentence was disproportionate to what other rioters have received — the previous top sentence was slightly more than seven years — and he credited Webster’s years of service

A former New York City police officer and Marine Corps veteran, who swung a flagpole at police before tackling one officer and yanking his gas mask off during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday, the longest sentence handed down among the nearly 250 people sentenced so far for their roles in the insurrection.

Webster took the witness stand at his trial and testified that he was acting in self-defense, saying Washington, D.C., police officer Noah Rathbun had instigated the fight.

Video showed Webster yelling at police on the Lower West Plaza of the Capitol, as officers struggled to maintain a perimeter outside the building. Rathbun then pushed Webster in the face — Rathbun testified his hand slipped off Webster’s shoulder — before Webster swung and smashed a Marine Corps flagpole on a bike rack and then tackled Rathbun. Webster pulled the officer’s gas mask off, causing Rathbun to begin choking on tear gas, the officer testified.

The jury took three hours before finding Webster guilty in May of the assault and four other felony charges.

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump said he would issue full pardons and a government apology to rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and violently attacked law enforcement to stop the democratic transfer of power.

‘’I mean full pardons with an apology to many,’’ he told conservative radio host Wendy Bell on Thursday morning. Such a move would be contingent on Trump running and winning the 2024 presidential election.

Supporters of the former president attacked the Capitol as Congress was confirming Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the 2020 election, the worst attack on the seat of democracy in more than two centuries. The insurrection left four people dead, and an officer who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, Brian D. Sicknick, suffered a stroke and died the next day. About 140 members of law enforcement were injured as rioters attacked them with flagpoles, baseball bats, stun guns, bear spray, and pepper spray.

As a result, the House impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection.

Trump, during his conversation with Bell on Thursday morning, also said that he met with some Jan. 6 defendants in his office this week and that he is helping some financially.

It has been nearly 20 months since the deadly riot, and to date, about 370 rioters have pleaded guilty to federal charges or been convicted, and more than 220 have been sentenced. More than 800 defendants have been arrested and federally charged from nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In the government’s sentencing memorandum, Assistant US Attorney Hava Mirell said Webster’s argument that ‘’a 20-year NYPD veteran believed he was entitled to retaliate with deadly and dangerous force against the vulnerable and nonviolent Officer Rathbun is not only absurd, but dangerous. It may cause others to follow suit and use violence against an officer because of a political grievance.’’

Webster, a married father of three, acknowledged driving to Washington alone on Jan. 5, carrying his NYPD-issued pistol, which he did not take to the Capitol. He did wear a tactical vest and carry a Marine Corps flag to the Capitol. Records show he served in the Marines from 1985 to 1989, and in the NYPD from 1990 to 2011.

In his closing argument, Webster’s lawyer, James E. Monroe, criticized Rathbun for using improper force and called him ‘’a dishonest, unprofessional police officer.’’ But in his sentencing memo filed last week, Monroe took a different approach. He said that Webster, who once served on protective duty for then-New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, ‘’was one of the few people among the thousands of Americans present at the US Capitol on January 6 who should have fully appreciated the enormity of the task assigned to Officer Rathbun and his fellow officers.’’

‘’Casted in this light,’’ Monroe wrote, ‘’Mr. Webster does not have a justifiable excuse for verbally abusing the officers present along the police line; pushing on the bicycle rack; using his flagpole to threaten Officer Rathbun; or in engaging in the unspeakable act of charging and tackling of Officer Rathbun to the ground.’’

Monroe noted that the federal probation office recommended a sentence of 120 months, or 10 years. He asked US District Judge Amit Mehta to impose a term below the 210-262 month range of the sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.

Of the 12 defendants who have pleaded guilty to assaulting the police on Jan. 6, the average sentence has been 41.6 months. Of the four defendants in that group who admitted a more severe assault, of which Webster was convicted, the average sentence has been 54 months. All 12 of those defendants received credit at sentencing for ‘’acceptance of responsibility,’’ which lowers the sentencing guidelines.