Experts say COVID-19 won’t hit as hard this fall, but remain wary of the possible rise of a new variant

Barring the arrival of a new game-changing variant, a wave of new illnesses this year could be blunted by people’s immunity from prior infections and vaccinations. Booster shots updated to protect against the Omicron subvariant, which are nearing government approval this week , will provide key protection, experts are hoping.

In 2020 and 2021, the deadly virus waned for the summer before roaring back in the fall and winter, with national case counts peaking both times in the early days of the next year.

COVID-19 will make a comeback this fall and winter, but it’s not expected to hit as hard as it did in the devastating surges that occurred during the colder months of the last two years, experts said this week.

“I expect we will go through another surge in the fall, beginning in the next few weeks as we all come back from vacations and schools open,” said Matthew Fox, a professor of epidemiology and global health at the Boston University School of Public Health.

If no new variant arises, he said, “I think we will be able to get through the next wave without it being too bad compared to previous waves in terms of mortality and hospitalizations.”

“We have a pretty good wall of protection from prior infections and vaccinations,” he said in an e-mail, though people’s vaccinations will need to be boosted, preferably with the Omicron-targeted shots.

While he expected the coming wave would not be “nearly as bad,” he said it could cause workplace disruptions as people fall sick, and he predicted that “lots of places will consider bringing back mask mandates even if just temporarily.”

Stephen Kissler, a postdoctoral research fellow in immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said, “Like many of the other respiratory viruses we know of, COVID does seem to spread more easily during the winter months. ... It’s clear that there is a seasonal effect to the transmission of COVID.”

With people spending more time indoors due to the colder weather and traveling and mixing during the holiday season, “I do think it’s going to be harder to control COVID this winter,” he said.

The fall and winter could bring the return of a familiar pattern of COVID-19 case spikes after holidays, he said, due to the effect of social gatherings and people delaying getting tested until the holiday is over.

As summer ends, Kissler said he had “some amount of apprehension and some amount of hope — apprehension because of the natural dynamics of COVID in winter and fall, and hope that the [updated] vaccine will be a better match to the circulating strains and will help us avoid the worst impacts.”

The consensus among experts is that the country is going to see a surge of hospitalizations of some magnitude, but it’s “unlikely to be as big as some of the surges we saw earlier in the pandemic,” he said.

The coming months “could be difficult, should be manageable, and will be much more manageable if we get people vaccinated,” Kissler said.

Justin Lessler, a professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, said key factors affecting the trajectory of the pandemic in the coming months include the possible rise of a new variant; how well the updated boosters work; whether people actually get the new shots; and whether they will keep taking some of the precautions that they adopted earlier in the pandemic, such as wearing masks and avoiding indoor dining and crowded gatherings.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, but without a new variant, we’re almost definitely not going to see anything like Omicron-level surges in the fall,” he said.

Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst, sounded a more pessimistic note. He emphasized the threat posed by the emergence of a new variant.

”I think as much as we all wish the pandemic was behind us, there’s a good chance that’s not the case. I think we could definitely be looking at some headwinds in the next four to five months,” he said. “I think it’s important for everyone to realize we’re still in a mess.”

He warned that with COVID-19 continuing to circulate across the world, there are myriad opportunities for the virus to mutate and become more dangerous.

“The big challenge I see is that globally there is massive viral circulation almost everywhere. That is just rolling the dice to find fitter and fitter viruses,” he said. “New variants are definitely going to throw a spanner in the works. It’s unrealistic to expect we won’t see new variants.”

The good news is that currently there is no variant on the radar screen that is raising alarms. The Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 is being monitored, but Lessler said, “Thus far in the United States it doesn’t appear to be really changing the game. It seems to be a minor step.”

Kissler said that if a new variant emerges, it might boost cases but not hospitalizations and deaths. “A new variant taking over is not necessarily bad news,” he said. He also said it was unlikely that a new variant would emerge that would evade all the immunity the population has built up. While the virus has morphed, “one thing the virus hasn’t done yet is throw us a new variant that takes us completely back to Square One,” he said.

So what do the experts advise people to do as fall approaches and children head back to school?

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing we can do,” Kissler said.

Lessler said, “I think a lot hinges on the vaccines and I really strongly encourage people to get the booster.” He said that “blunting the impact of any fall wave is really contingent on people updating their vaccinations just like for flu.”

People also can take the familiar precautions such as masking and avoiding crowded indoor spaces, the experts said.

Lover said, “We should definitely prepare for some very, very difficult weeks or months and then be pleasantly surprised if we dodge that bullet.” He noted that Massachusetts might fare better than other states due to residents’ willingness to get shots.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the updated boosters. An influential advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to discuss the shots Thursday. They could be available within days.

Health experts and community leaders last month urged Massachusetts officials to step up COVID preparedness in advance of expected rises in COVID-19 and the flu.

The state Department of Public Health said in an e-mail that the state is a leader in vaccinations and officials are “committed to ensuring families have access to free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

The agency also said the state “has the tools to manage the virus and its variants.” It recommended that people get vaccinated and boosted, get tested if they’re sick, and, if positive, talk to their doctor right away about COVID-19 treatments.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.