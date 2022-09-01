Harris to mark Labor Day in Boston

The White House said Harris’s visit would be to celebrate the holiday and the “administration’s commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates.”

The White House did not share many details about her trip, but confirmed she will attend the annual breakfast hosted by city labor leaders on Monday morning that has been a frequent stop for some national politicians, including former president Barack Obama in 2015, as well as local elected officials and candidates.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will mark Labor Day in Boston, a rite of passage of sorts for Democrats to show solidarity with workers and unions.

Advertisement

The announcement follows closely behind the news that President Biden will visit the city the following week to tout the administration’s massive infrastructure bill. It’s also a repeat visit for Harris, who last month hosted a Boston abortion rights roundtable with Republican Governor Charlie Baker at a local union headquarters. During that trip, the vice president also visited Martha’s Vineyard for party donor events.

The visit also will come the day before the primary election in Massachusetts, which features a handful of contested races on both sides of the aisle. The White House did not share whether Harris had any campaign events scheduled during her time in the state.

Biden has long been a strong supporter of unions, in line with Democrats more broadly, and he will be making his own trips to Pittsburgh and Milwaukee on Monday to mark the holiday.

Harris chairs the administration’s Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which consists of Cabinet, other agency, and White House officials, and has worked on reports outlining what the administration can do to support labor.

The task force’s vice chair is Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh, the former Boston mayor who has forged a close relationship with Harris in office. — GLOBE STAFF

Advertisement

Oath Keepers lawyer charged in connection with Jan. 6

The top lawyer for the Oath Keepers militia, who was with the group’s leader outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was charged Thursday with conspiring to obstruct a joint session of Congress that day as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 election.

The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was the latest member of the right-wing extremist group to be indicted in connection with the Capitol attack. The indictment, handed up in US District Court in Washington, also accused SoRelle, 43, of tampering with evidence connected to the Justice Department’s grand jury investigation of Jan. 6 and illegally entering and remaining in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds.

Unlike several other members of the Oath Keepers — including the group’s founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes — SoRelle, who was arrested Thursday morning in Junction, Texas, was not charged with seditious conspiracy. Rhodes and a group of other Oath Keepers facing the sedition charges are set to go on trial in Washington at the end of the month.

SoRelle has not been directly involved in the criminal defense of any of the Oath Keepers charged in connection with Jan. 6. She performed legal work for the organization and briefly served as its interim president after Rhodes was arrested.

SoRelle often told reporters that she was cooperating with the Justice Department’s inquiry into the Oath Keepers’ role in the Capitol attack, and the charges filed against her came almost nine months after Rhodes was arrested. She also claimed to have spoken several times to staff investigators working with the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

Ginni Thomas reportedly urged lawmakers in Ariz., Wis. to overturn Biden win

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to e-mails obtained under state public records law.

The Washington Post reported this year that Ginni Thomas e-mailed 29 Arizona state lawmakers, some of them twice, in November and December 2020. She urged them to set aside Biden’s popular-vote victory and “choose” their own presidential electors, despite the fact that the responsibility for choosing electors rests with voters under Arizona state law.

The new e-mails show that Thomas also messaged two Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin: state Senator Kathy Bernier, then chair of the Senate elections committee, and state Representative Gary Tauchen. Bernier and Tauchen received the e-mail at 10:47 a.m. on Nov. 9, virtually the same time the Arizona lawmakers received a verbatim copy of the message from Thomas. The Bernier e-mail was obtained by the Post, and the Tauchen e-mail was obtained by the watchdog group Documented and provided to the Post.

“Please stand strong in the face of media and political pressure,” read the e-mails sent Nov. 9, just days after major media organizations called the presidency for Biden. “Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Advertisement

Neither Thomas nor her lawyer, Mark Paoletta, responded to requests for comment. A Supreme Court spokeswoman did not respond to a message seeking comment from Clarence Thomas.

Ginni Thomas’s political activism is highly unusual for the spouse of a Supreme Court justice, and for years it has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest for her husband. She has said that the two of them keep their professional lives separate.

But scrutiny of the Thomases intensified this year after the Post and CBS News obtained copies of text messages that Ginni Thomas exchanged with Mark Meadows, then president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, in the weeks following the 2020 election.

Thomas repeatedly urged Meadows to keep fighting to overturn the election results. After Congress certified Biden’s victory Jan. 6, 2021, she expressed anger at then vice president Mike Pence, who had refused to intervene to keep Trump in office. “We are living through what feels like the end of America,” Thomas wrote to Meadows four days later. — WASHINGTON POST

US judge again orders Graham to testify before grand jury

A federal judge has again ordered Senator Lindsey Graham to testify before a state grand jury investigating whether former president Donald Trump and his supporters violated the law in their efforts to undo Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Advertisement

US District Judge Leigh Martin May previously ruled that Graham must testify in the probe by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. But an appeals court stayed May’s order for further consideration of Graham’s argument that calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were part of his legislative duties.

May in a Thursday order limited certain questions that Graham could be asked about the Raffensperger calls to the extent they related to “investigatory fact-finding” in his role as a senator and his decision on whether to certify the election results. But the judge rejected Graham’s effort to quash the subpoena in its entirety and said he could be asked about allegations that he encouraged Raffensperger to discard votes.

The judge found that wasn’t covered by the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects lawmakers from being forced to testify about their legislative activities.

Graham appealed May’s previous order to the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and his office released a statement indicating he would do so again.

“We are pleased that the district court recognized that Senator Graham’s testimony is protected by the Speech or Debate Clause. He will continue to defend the institutional interests of the Senate and the Constitution before the Eleventh Circuit,” a Graham spokesperson wrote.

The judge said that she couldn’t accept Graham’s “sweeping and conclusory characterizations” of the calls to Raffensperger as being solely about fact-finding. She noted that Raffensperger himself said he believed Graham was trying to get him to throw out ballots.

Off-limit topics might include Graham’s efforts to simply understand how Georgia ran its elections, May wrote, but the senator could be asked “precise, targeted questions regarding decidedly non-legislative activity.” — BLOOMBERG