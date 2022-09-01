fb-pixel Skip to main content

Once a fan, Ann Coulter takes another swipe at Trump

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated September 1, 2022, 1 hour ago

Conservative media commentator Ann Coulter, once a fan of former Republican president Donald Trump and now a harsh critic, took another swipe at him this week.

In a podcast, she said, “You don’t need to suck up to Trump any more, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office. He’s done. He’s over.”

In a tweet linking to the podcast, she also told followers, “Conservative media is lying to you about Trump’s popularity.”

Coulter made similar points in a January column in which she declared, “No one wants Trump. He’s fading faster than Sarah Palin did — and she was second place on a losing presidential ticket.”

Advertisement

She has also called Trump “abjectly stupid” and a “liar and con man,” Newsweek reports.



Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video