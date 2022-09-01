Once a fan, Ann Coulter takes another swipe at Trump

Conservative media commentator Ann Coulter, once a fan of former Republican president Donald Trump and now a harsh critic, took another swipe at him this week.
In a podcast, she said, “You don’t need to suck up to Trump any more, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office. He’s done. He’s over.”
In a tweet linking to the podcast, she also told followers, “Conservative media is lying to you about Trump’s popularity.”
Coulter made similar points in a January column in which she declared, “No one wants Trump. He’s fading faster than Sarah Palin did — and she was second place on a losing presidential ticket.”
Advertisement
She has also called Trump “abjectly stupid” and a “liar and con man,” Newsweek reports.
Conservative media is lying to you about Trump's popularity.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 30, 2022
Full 15 min podcast here - https://t.co/daUlr9F64A pic.twitter.com/tP7Qxe93KY
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.