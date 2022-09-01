Once a fan, Ann Coulter takes another swipe at Trump

Conservative media commentator Ann Coulter, once a fan of former Republican president Donald Trump and now a harsh critic, took another swipe at him this week.

In a podcast, she said, “You don’t need to suck up to Trump any more, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office. He’s done. He’s over.”

In a tweet linking to the podcast, she also told followers, “Conservative media is lying to you about Trump’s popularity.”