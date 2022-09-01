Dueling endorsements in the hotly contested race for state AG

In the public candidate questionnaires that Progressive Mass collected from candidates this year, Campbell left numerous answers blank. She did not share a position on receivership (during a time that that was a hot-button issue in Boston) and did not answer questions about tackling corporate consolidation, combating predatory lending, fighting housing voucher discrimination, enforcing the sanitary code for housing, or ending the racially discriminatory sentence of life without parole.

In her column “Politics and revenge in the race for attorney general” (Opinion, Aug. 30), Joan Vennochi acts as though the only possible reason for Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and former acting mayor Kim Janey not to endorse Andrea Campbell for attorney general is personal pettiness. Apparently, Vennochi cannot countenance that these three accomplished, progressive women would make decisions based on policy.

It’s no shock then that such champions of economic and racial justice as Warren, Wu, and Janey would think twice before endorsing Campbell for attorney general, and voters should too.

Jonathan Cohn

Policy director

Progressive Massachusetts

Boston

Progressive Massachusetts endorsed Quentin Palfrey, who has since dropped out of the race for attorney general.





Warren, Wu betray their progressive values by throwing weight behind Liss-Riordan

I have a question for Senator Elizabeth Warren and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu: Why did two ultra-progressive women like you, who protest the clout of millionaires and billionaires, go ahead and endorse Shannon Liss-Riordan, who is spending millions of dollars of her own money in her race for Massachusetts attorney general? As a voter who is not nearly as progressive as Warren and Wu and who has bristled at the relentless Liss-Riordan ads, I don’t get the endorsement. As an early supporter of Warren for Senate and as an admirer of Wu from the neighboring city of Cambridge, I would like an answer before they are up for reelection.

What’s up with this endorsement that rejects a progressive and talented Black candidate who is paying her own way through contributions. Andrea Campbell has been endorsed by many, including the Globe and the current attorney general (and likely next Massachusetts governor). So, Warren and Wu, what do you have to say for yourselves? The voting public would like to know how sincere you are about the values you tell us you hold — values that are not on display here.

Patricia Mazza

Cambridge





Focus on identity politics distracts from critical public issues

In her recent column concerning the race for state attorney general, Joan Vennochi wrote, “Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former Boston acting mayor Kim Janey are backing a wealthy white woman who is pouring millions of her own money into her campaign — instead of Andrea Campbell, a Black woman who made it from public housing to Princeton, and then to law school and elective office.”

I have been a civil rights attorney for 40 years. Skin color should never be a qualification or disqualification for public office or employment. Vennochi’s emphasis on identity politics is not a contribution to the public discourse. Rather, her comments — replete with speculations as to motives — distract us from the need to focus on critical public issues and not personalities.

Pouring gasoline onto the flames of culture wars only divides us as citizens and contributes to our increasingly polarized political landscape.

Paul Nevins

Boston





Whatever happens, this is progress

A case of political revenge is one way to look at the endorsement war between Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan. But from this 60-something-year-old white guy’s perspective, the fact that two women — one of them Black — are in a pitched political battle for attorney general and are rolling out the big endorsements of five other women — three of them people of color — consisting of a US Senator, a US representative, the front-runner for governor, and the current mayor of Boston and former acting mayor — that is progress.

Kevin Bowe

West Newbury