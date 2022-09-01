Social Studies: We like the technologies we’re born with; the lure of Lyft and Uber; biases against big companies

When people were surveyed about how positively various technologies had affected society, they gave lower ratings to technologies that they thought were released during their own lifetimes. In fact, when given different invention dates for the same obscure technology, people rated it worse if the date was 15 years after they were born rather than 15 years before they were born. The researchers attribute this to a phenomenon called the status quo bias.

Lyfted from the waitstaff

The ride-share companies Uber and Lyft suspended service in Austin, Texas, for a year because of regulatory issues. A study used this as an opportunity to see how ride-share services affect other segments of the economy, such as restaurants. Comparing Yelp reviews in Austin from before, during, and after the suspension with reviews in Dallas over the same period, the study found that reviewers gave harsher reviews to the service — but not the food — at low-price restaurants when ride shares were available. After analyzing labor data from this period, the researchers believe many front-of-the-house employees left these restaurants to drive for Lyft or Uber when they could.

Cultural appropriation

Around 1871, a commercially viable method of tanning bison hides into leather was developed in Europe. Within a decade, the bison population of the Great Plains went from millions to almost zero. A new study found that as a result, bison-reliant Native American tribes — which had living standards comparable to or better than most European contemporaries — experienced a sudden and sustained impoverishment. Bison-reliant tribes lost an inch of height on average relative to tribes that were not reliant on bison and experienced substantially higher child mortality and unemployment. Their lower income per capita has persisted into the present, and the difference cannot be explained by initial tribal differences in geography or culture or other aspects of white encroachment.

Selling size

Marketing professors at Boston University, Cornell University, and the University of Pittsburgh found that consumers have stereotypes about the effect of company size on product quality. Specifically, large companies are stereotyped as having more R&D but employees with lower intrinsic motivation, which translates into perceptions that big companies sell better high-tech products but worse low-tech products. This was seen not only in real-world company-opinion data but also in experiments in which, for example, a large company was preferred for a smart electric blanket, a smart coffee maker, or a wooden pen with a high-tech description, but not for a regular blanket, a drip coffee maker, or a modest wooden pen.

