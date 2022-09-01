Therapy program gave her the tools to survive and move forward

I was pleased to see an article about dialectical behavior therapy in last Sunday’s paper (“Experts: Novel therapy ‘best tool’ to treat suicidal teens,” Page A10). I was introduced to the concept after a suicide attempt in my teens. I had been in cognitive behavioral therapy previously, but it hadn’t really helped. DBT changed my life and greatly improved my relationship and communication with my mother, who took the group class with me. DBT didn’t “cure” me, but it gave me the tools I needed to regulate my emotions, communicate with others about my needs, and survive and move forward.

It’s been nine years, and I still use my DBT skills when needed. I can’t recommend this treatment program enough, and I wish more people had access to it. For those with limited means, there are some good self-help DBT workbooks available. They cannot replace the benefits of trained therapists but are a great introduction to the program.