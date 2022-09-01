10 EMass girls’ volleyball players to watch this fall

Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — A senior outside hitter who was a Globe Super Teamer in 2021, Gizmunt registered 426 kills, 83 aces with a 42.1 hitting percentage last fall as the Cape Ann MVP.

Nadine Abdat, North Andover — A returning All-State pick, the 5-foot-11 senior tallied 128 kills and 69 blocks at middle blocker for the Scarlet Knights.

A returning Super Team selection from Lynnfield, the ISL and Middlesex Liberty MVPs, and a powerful hitter from two-time state champion Needham headline the region’s best players.

Madelyn Homer, Oliver Ames — The senior libero led Division 2, and the Hockomock League, with 543 digs last season and will be a force in the back row for the Tigers.

Kate Jiang, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols — In BB&N’s run to the NEPSAC Class B final and a 20-1 season, the senior setter from Boston racked up 126 kills, 69 aces, and 292 assists.

Amaya Parnell, Lincoln-Sudbury — As a first-year varsity player as a junior, Parnell recorded 286 assists, earning Dual County League and All-State honors.

Emily Sawyer, King Philip — The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter, along with fellow seniors Ahunna James and Sami Shore, give the Warriors an impressive front after last year’s run to the D2 semifinals.

Isobel Streeper, Needham — The 5-foot-5 junior libero is key on defense, and teaming up with classmate Samantha Tam, makes the Rockets formidable again.

Samantha Tam, Needham — A two-time state champion and returning Globe All-Scholastic, the 5-foot-10 Tam is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign with 265 kills and 65 aces.

Lauren Tian, Winchester —The reigning Middlesex Liberty MVP and a returning All-State selection, Tian led the Red & Black to a 16-6 finish with 301 kills last fall.

Abigail Wright, Newton North — A senior who is receiving D1 offers for basketball, Wright is also a force on the volleyball court. She had 11 kills in a crucial semifinal win over Haverhill.

