HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

10 EMass girls’ volleyball players to watch this fall

By Sarah Barber Globe Correspondent,Updated September 1, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Senior Ella Gizmunt has put together three stellar seasons on the court for Lynnfield High.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A returning Super Team selection from Lynnfield, the ISL and Middlesex Liberty MVPs, and a powerful hitter from two-time state champion Needham headline the region’s best players.

Nadine Abdat, North Andover — A returning All-State pick, the 5-foot-11 senior tallied 128 kills and 69 blocks at middle blocker for the Scarlet Knights.

Ella Gizmunt, Lynnfield — A senior outside hitter who was a Globe Super Teamer in 2021, Gizmunt registered 426 kills, 83 aces with a 42.1 hitting percentage last fall as the Cape Ann MVP.

Madelyn Homer, Oliver Ames — The senior libero led Division 2, and the Hockomock League, with 543 digs last season and will be a force in the back row for the Tigers.

Kate Jiang, Buckingham, Browne & Nichols — In BB&N’s run to the NEPSAC Class B final and a 20-1 season, the senior setter from Boston racked up 126 kills, 69 aces, and 292 assists.

Amaya Parnell, Lincoln-Sudbury — As a first-year varsity player as a junior, Parnell recorded 286 assists, earning Dual County League and All-State honors.

Emily Sawyer, King Philip — The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter, along with fellow seniors Ahunna James and Sami Shore, give the Warriors an impressive front after last year’s run to the D2 semifinals.

Isobel Streeper, Needham — The 5-foot-5 junior libero is key on defense, and teaming up with classmate Samantha Tam, makes the Rockets formidable again.

Samantha Tam, Needham — A two-time state champion and returning Globe All-Scholastic, the 5-foot-10 Tam is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign with 265 kills and 65 aces.

Lauren Tian, Winchester —The reigning Middlesex Liberty MVP and a returning All-State selection, Tian led the Red & Black to a 16-6 finish with 301 kills last fall.

Abigail Wright, Newton North — A senior who is receiving D1 offers for basketball, Wright is also a force on the volleyball court. She had 11 kills in a crucial semifinal win over Haverhill.

