Candace Parker scores 22 points as Sky top Sun to tie their WNBA playoff series

But what the two-time WNBA champion really wants to see the Sky is begin to play better when coming off wins instead of defeats.

That certainly was the case as Parker scored 22 points and the Sky evened the semifinal series with an 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night.

CHICAGO — Candace Parker can appreciate that the Chicago Sky seem to dial up their best basketball whenever their backs are against the wall.

“I think after a win is when we need to be even more focused,” Parker said. “Come ready to play, come focused and come with the right mentality. I don’t think we had the right mentality in Game 1.”

Chicago coach James Wade said pregame that Chicago was “going to make shots” Wednesday after a lackluster 35.3 percent shooting performance in Game 1. The Sky responded by hitting six of 10 shots to open the game, and finished the night 32 of 63 (50.8 percent). All five starters scored in double figures for Chicago.

Game 3 is in Connecticut on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones scored a team-high 23 points for the Sun on 10-of-17 shooting, adding 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The Sun never led after Jones hit a 3 on the first possession of the game.

Wade praised Parker for her consistency since joining Chicago ahead of last season and said she is particularly motivated by the belief that the Sky are capable of repeating as WNBA champions.

“She wants to do everything in her power to get another championship,” Wade said. “And so that’s where I think you see, I wouldn’t say desperation, but urgency.”

Parker shoots over Connecticut's Jonquel Jones during the first half of Wednesday's Game Two in Chicago. Michael Reaves/Getty

Forward Emma Meesseman found her rhythm with back-to-back baskets in the opening minutes after a 4-of-11 shooting performance in Game 1. The 6-foot-4 forward finished with 14 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting clip to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and a pair of steals.

Jones and Odyssey Sims keyed a 6-0 Connecticut run early in the second quarter, but Chicago responded and pushed the lead to 10 on Courtney Vandersloot's layup. The Sky carried a 47-32 lead into the half after hitting 19 of 31 shots.

Sun point guard Natisha Hiedeman added 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting with most coming in the second half.

“They were getting everything that they wanted," Hiedeman said. "We didn’t come out with the same energy it felt like.”

DeWanna Bonner went 0 for 6 from the field and finished with two points after leading the Sun with 15 points in Game 1.

“You could feel some of the frustration that we were missing wide open shots against their aggressiveness and rotation,” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said.

Parker capped her scoring contributions with a turnaround jumper near the baseline and a 3 at the 6:17 mark which gave Chicago a 76-56 cushion.

She said limiting the Sun to six second-chance points on seven total offensive rebounds was crucial in the winning effort.

“It’s making those shots hard, and I think also, it’s finishing the play with a rebound,” Parker said. “Today we did that. We were able to do that and we have to continue to do that because (the Sun) are a great team.”

In Las Vegas, A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 12 rebounds to help the Aces beat the Seattle Storm, 78-73, in Game 2 of their semifinalsand even the WNBA playoff series.