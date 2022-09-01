From dreary to delirium: Red Sox erase five-run hole late to shock Rangers, 9-8

They saw their team spoil a chance to add on after a two-run eighth. Pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández struck out on a José Leclerc slider that would have been ball four, then later on, with the bases loaded, Reese McGuire struck out, too. The majority of the 31,340 at Fenway Park hit the exits. There was traffic to beat.

You felt the indifference throughout Thursday’s game. A fanbase resigned their postseason hopes being, at best, improbable. That had seen too much bad baseball, too many wins slip away, too many injuries piled on top of one another not to feel some sense of disengagement.

On the first day of September, Red Sox fans had something to cheer for.

But those who stayed witnessed that come-from-behind win they yearned for, even in their indifference. The Red Sox scored four more in the ninth, Rob Refsnyder capping it with a one-out, walkoff single for a shocking 9-8 victory.

Looking beaten by fellow American League straggler Texas to begin a four-game series, the Red Sox erased a five-run deficit in their last two ups.

After a clean top of the ninth from Jeurys Familia (2-1), the Sox scored twice to make it 8-7 before Jonathan Hernández (1-1) recorded an out. Walks to Tommy Pham and Verdugo were followed by a single by Xander Bogaerts, and a second double in as many innings by Rafael Devers, who broke an 0-for-24 skid with the hits.

After J.D. Martinez struck out, Hernández intentionally walked Christian Arroyo, who knocked in three runs on the night. Kiké Hernández made amends with a single to right to tie the game, before Refsnyder ripped a 1-and-1 changeup for the victory.

The night started ominous, as Texas stung the rolling Rich Hill for four runs in four innings. Hill issued four walks, and they helped lead to his short outing on a hefty 93 pitches. Unlike the lefthander’s seven-inning, 11-strikeout gem Saturday against the Rays, the Red Sox were never in command against the Rangers.

He tried again to work fast, but an 11-pitch walk by Nathaniel Lowe in the first disrupted his flow and set the tone — even a scoreless first inning took 22 pitches. Texas was also held scoreless in the second, but a one-out Leodys Tavarez single and stolen base gave an inkling into what the Rangers do.

Texas is the American League top stolen-base team (103). Not only can Hill be slow to the plate, catcher Kevin Plawecki threw out just four of the first 40 would-be basestealers to begin this year.

Hill made the mistake of walking speedy nine-hole hitter Bubba Thompson to begin the third. Hill threw over to first a number of times to check on Thompson, forcing the lefthander into two battles: Thompson at first, and Semien at the plate. Ahead in the count, 1-and-2, Hill went up and in to Semien, but the Rangers’ second baseman stung a liner to left field, showing his knack for pulling in his hands on inside fastballs.

Thompson, running on the pitch, made it to third easily. He scored on a Seager RBI single punched through the six-hole, with the shifted Bogaerts playing Seager to pull. Hill escaped further damage and trailed just 1-0, but needed 29 more pitches and was already at 65.

The Red Sox took the lead in the fourth, an Arroyo two-run double capitalizing on a leadoff Verdugo single and Bogaerts walk. But the 2-1 lead was short-lived, Hill again walking the leadoff man (Semien) and Seager again driving in a run, this time with a double to right. After a Lowe single, Hill’s night was done.

With runners on the corners and none out for John Schreiber, Texas took the lead on an Adolis García forceout, went up 4-2 on a Mark Mathias two-out single, then tacked out two more runs in both the seventh and eighth, the latter delivered with García’s 22nd home run. Those came after the Sox made it 4-3 in the sixth when Verdugo led off with his eighth home run.

They were far from done, however.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.