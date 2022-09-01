Game 132: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and notes

Next up is Texas, as the Sox open the final month of the season with a four-game series against the Rangers, who are in third place in the American League West, 13 games below .500.

Xander Bogaerts delivered a grand slam in the third inning Wednesday, and the Sox held on for a 6-5 win over the Twins .

Rich Hill will be on the mound. Here is a preview.

Lineups

RANGERS (58-71): TBA

Pitching: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.79 ERA)

RED SOX (63-68): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (6-5, 4.32 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rangers vs. Hill: Kole Calhoun 1-6, Charlie Culberson 3-9, Adolis García 1-4, Jonah Heim 1-3, Nathaniel Lowe 1-4, Brad Miller 0-4, Corey Seager 1-5, Marcus Semien 1-10, Leody Taveras 1-2

Red Sox vs. Otto: Xander Bogaerts 1-3, Franchy Cordero 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 2-2, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-1, Trevor Story 0-2

Stat of the day: Devers is in a 0-for-21 skid, but he went 6-for-14 with three doubles and a home run during a three-game set at Texas in May.

Notes: The Red Sox have lost nine of the past 13 games, while the Rangers are riding a four-game losing streak. … Hill is 3-0 with a 2.86 ERA in six career appearances (four starts) against the Rangers. Only Nick Pivetta has started more games for the Red Sox this year than Hill’s 19. … Otto is facing the Sox for the second time in his career, having taken the loss May 14 after allowing eight runs on eight hits and four walks. … Semien has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games.

