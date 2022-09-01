‘Good chance’ Tanner Houck’s back will end his 2022 Red Sox season early

The Red Sox closer has a 2.70 ERA and 1.131 WHIP out of the bullpen, with 43 strikeouts in 43⅓ innings. Despite the Sox weaponizing Houck as their closer, his knack for going multiple innings was a boost to a club that had the fourth-worst bullpen ERA (4.61) entering Wednesday.

Houck, who last pitched in the majors Aug. 2 and was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation, will see a specialist and is shut down from all baseball activity.

There’s a “good chance” Tanner Houck will miss the remainder of the season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said ahead of the series opener against the Rangers on Thursday at Fenway Park.

Advertisement

His potential loss for the final two months provides another example of how forgettable of a season it has been for the Sox. With a postseason berth very unlikely, it’s all the more reason to not push the issue.

With rosters expanding by two in September, the Red Sox called up catcher Connor Wong and reliever Eduard Bazardo, who could fill a multi-inning role. Bazardo has a 3.45 ERA in 57⅓ innings at Triple A Worcester across 37 appearances, and has struck out 60.

Bazardo was designated for assignment after spring training, but cleared waivers.

“He has good stuff. He throws strikes and can give us multiple innings, and we need that right now,” Cora said. “We were very high on him a few years ago. I know we took him off the roster, but he’s pitched well. We’ll use him in the right spots.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.