Hilary Knight sets points record in United States’ win at women’s world hockey championships

HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s world hockey championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary, 12-1, in the quarterfinals.

Knight, 33, has 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s mark of 86.

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.