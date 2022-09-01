fb-pixel Skip to main content
Women's world hockey: US 12, Hungary 1

Hilary Knight sets points record in United States’ win at women’s world hockey championships

By Associated PressUpdated September 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Hilary Knight (right) had a goal and an assist as the Americans overpowered Hungary, 12-1, in the quarterfinals.Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix/Associated Press

HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s world hockey championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary, 12-1, in the quarterfinals.

Knight, 33, has 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s mark of 86.

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the US, which only led, 1-0, after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.

Amanda Kessel had five assists.

