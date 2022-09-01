Latest racial incident does not help Utah’s reputation or help the cause

Of course, afterward, the fan was banned from BYU events by athletic director Tom Holmoe, meaning he can’t go to tennis matches or football games — if security is tight enough — and scream the same remarks at opposing players or anyone who looks different.

The incident in Provo, Utah, last Saturday, when Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson heard racial epithets from the stands during a game against Brigham Young, was shocking for several reasons, most notably that it continued from a fan in the student section without retribution or discipline.

Stereotypes are hard to erase. Perceptions are difficult to shake. Reputations can be stained with one bad night.

Advertisement

The damage from those remarks, those racist words, the desire to demoralize another human being by the most classless act of disrespect and disgrace, is irreparable, not only for Richardson, who must move forward hoping she doesn’t hear more “n-words” or other disparaging racist or sexist remarks as she prepares for a serve, but for a state that remains one of the more mysterious to people of color.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

This incident enhances the perception that Utah is not a welcome state to people of color, especially African Americans, regardless of how true or false that perception is. Boston has dealt with racial perceptions for decades, and any perceived racial occurrence — such as Kyrie Irving having a water bottle thrown at him by a white fan — just adds to the impression that racism is part of the city’s culture.

The Utah Jazz dealt with fan verbal altercations with players in 2019 involving Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook and during the 2021 playoffs with Memphis guard Ja Morant, whose family was heckled by four unruly fans.

The fan who allegedly hurled a racist comment at Westbrook was banned — and eventually sued the Jazz and Westbrook — while three of the fans in the Morant incident were banned from games at Vivint Arena, but the question is whether that has any real impact on racism, tasteless fans, and their gall and boldness to resort to discrimination as a means of psychological warfare.

Advertisement

Hell no, it doesn’t. Racist remarks aren’t good-natured heckling. Screaming offensive remarks doesn’t mean you win the mental warfare game. It’s the most demeaning and juvenile means of a response.

As BYU strengthens its fan-conduct rules and attempts to move forward, the damage is apparent. One idiotic fan, who isn’t alone in his beliefs or mentality, has set back the perception that Utah is an accepting place for people of color.

New Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, who dealt with these issues when trying to sell free agents on Boston, now has to attempt to resurrect a Jazz franchise with the harsh reality that no major free agent will ever consider playing in Utah. Issues like the one that happened in Provo, where Ainge attended college and where Steve Young is probably the most popular BYU alum, reverberate 45 miles north to Salt Lake City.

Ainge fully understands the perception about the state where he attended college, the mystery behind the state of Utah, and the challenges of building a winning basketball team in a state that’s 1.5 percent African American and has had these racially charged incidents in the past few years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City will host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023 for the first time in 30 years, and the complexion and significance of All-Star Weekend has grown exponentially during that three-decade span. It’s the league’s signature event, and there are doubts privately whether Salt Lake City is an appropriate host for an event with a majority of African Americans in attendance.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has already faced questions about whether Salt Lake should remain the All-Star host. The league revoked Charlotte’s 2017 game after the state of North Carolina passed the HB2 bill that limited protections for the LGBTQ community. After an adjustment to the bill, the NBA returned the game to Charlotte in 2019.

Utah’s state legislature voted in July to ban transgender girls from participating in sports, citing an unfair advantage. A Utah judge struck down that ban Aug. 19, ruling that transgender athletes will now have the opportunity to apply to a commission to compete.

“I would say in Utah, again, relying on the Utah Jazz as our partner, first and foremost, they are on the ground,” Silver said when asked about the transgender bill in April. “They understand the intricacies in a way that I don’t and the league office doesn’t, being across the country. But, again, it’s our collective view that we can continue to operate in Utah, and frankly don’t want to be in a position where we’re chased from state to state around the country.

Advertisement

“Times have changed. There are different issues going on now in the country than there were in 2017. I personally don’t like the trend. We also are mindful as a league that we look for opportunities to unite people rather than divide them. I think [Jazz governor Ryan Smith] stood up against this bill. We’ve joined him in opposing this bill. But we also want to be realistic, too, in terms of the impact we can have.”

These are examples that race, politics, and sports will continue to be intertwined. And a racist incident in Provo can shape the whole perception of a community. So instead of dismissing these episodes as just exceptions or “one bad apple” or drunken fans, we need to understand why these episodes keep happening, that racism and sexism still very much exist, and understand that some perceptions and stereotypes indeed carry some truth.

When we acknowledge racism exists (even by young people), instill more disciplinary action than arena bans, and then attempt to educate (which is a meticulous process), progress will be made. Until then, these perceptions will never change.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.