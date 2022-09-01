LIV is making a loud entrance with its pomp, but golf competition eventually will be what matters most

Henrik Stenson walked off Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., with his first LIV Golf win and popped champagne for the occasion.

BOLTON — The LIV Golf tour is going for loud. That goes for everything from the speakers along the course to the celebrations at the end of a tournament.

Branden Grace didn’t even make it off the 18th green at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland before he was doused with bubbly. When he stepped up to the podium, fireworks fit for a pro wrestler sprayed in front of him.

Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in London and led Stingers GC — his team’s moniker — to its first victory and shared a champagne shower with teammates.

Each of the LIV winners were $4 million dollars richer after their respective victories. And each were still getting used to the feeling of winning on a new tour.

“It’s been a busy 10 days,” Stenson said. “I’m extremely proud I managed to focus as well as I did.”

“It was amazing to come here,” Grace said. “This new format, this new everything is amazing, and everybody here is having a blast.”

Schwartzel, winner of the Masters in 2011, took home $4.75 million for winning both the individual and team competitions.

“Money is one thing,” he said. “But there you’re playing for prestige, history,” “Winning a major will always top anything you do.”

For all the controversy with the LIV Golf’s audacious entry into the golf world, it’s still the golf that actually matters.

When the LIV Golf Invitational Boston starts Friday, it will be the tournament’s fourth of eight events in the tour’s first season. With a $25 million purse, $4 million goes to the individual winner and $3 million is split among the four members of the team competition.

Buoyed by his win in Portland, Grace is sitting atop the points list through three events (70). He finished third in London and 13th in Bedminster. Dustin Johnson is behind him with 54. He finished third in Portland and hasn’t finished lower than eighth in three events.

But more new names have come into the fold, including the No. 2 player in the world, Cameron Smith. And even with so much money already in hand — Smith, for instance, reportedly signed a $100 million signing bonus to join LIV — winning still matters.

“Think there has been a lot of stuff up in the air over the past month,” he said. “But for me personally, I’m here to play the best golf I can. Now I’m not only playing for myself, I’m playing for three of my mates, the other team members.”

Smith, winner of the British Open in July, will lead Punch GC with fellow Australians Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby.

“I’m the captain of the team and I’m the youngest, so I think the older boys will be putting me back in line to be honest,” he said. “I’m just super excited for it all. To have an Australian team, playing for mates and out there having fun with them, it’s super exciting for me.”

The team dynamic is one way LIV Golf wants to distinguish itself from the PGA Tour. Along with a 54-hole event, the 48-player field is divided into 12 teams. For the first two rounds, the top two stroke-play scores count for each team, and the lowest overall team score after three rounds will win the team competition.

How it translates is something the players and the tour are still waiting to see.

“I guess time will tell,” said Anirban Lahiri, the Indian-born veteran who will make his LIV debut Friday after spending 15 years on the PGA Tour. “But so far, the feedback I’ve received, people are excited. I’m excited. And also the first thing everyone said back home is people associate in that region more with team sports than individual sports.”

Lahiri will play for Crushers GC, helmed by Bryson DeChambeau. Lahiri said the name recognition DeChambeau carries, particularly as the winner of the 2020 US Open, can travel a long way.

“Me being on Bryson’s team, he’s a global figure in golf and he’s done some tremendous stuff with his distance and all of that,” Lahiri said. “And people are going to say, ‘Wow, he’s on XYZ’s team,’ or ‘he’s on Phil [Mickelson’s] team’ or ‘he’s on Joaquin [Niemann’s] team and what that also does is by extension, it builds a greater fan base. I think that’s already going to start catching up with that region specifically and just playing golf in the region, too.”

If it does, there will surely be some bottle-popping.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.