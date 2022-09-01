Quarterback Russell Wilson signs five-year, $245 million contract extension with Broncos

Wilson’s new deal comes three weeks after the league approved the record $4.65 billion sale of the team to the Walton-Penner ownership group. Led by Walmart heir Rob Walton , it’s the wealthiest ownership group in the NFL.

“In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community,” co-owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement, adding, “Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension Thursday that includes $165 million in guarantees, the biggest contract in Denver Broncos history and one of the largest ever in the NFL.

General manager George Paton thanked Penner “and our entire ownership group for the support and resources to get this long-term extension done.”

The extension pays Wilson an average of $49 million a year beginning in 2024 and keeps him under contract in Denver through the 2028 season for $296 million.

He had two years and $51 million left on his deal when the Broncos acquired him from Seattle for five draft picks and three players in a franchise-changing trade six months ago.

Paton said in a statement that “in just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field. His leadership, work-ethic and championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, his teammates and the staff.”

Although much of the money is in the form of a bonus, Wilson’s new deal averages $49 million per year, just shy of Aaron Rodgers’s $50 million average on the four-year, $200 million deal the Packers quarterback signed this year.

In terms of guaranteed money, it’s the third-most-lucrative contract in NFL history, behind Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year deal and Kyler Murray’s new five-year, $230.5 million contract that includes $189.5 million guaranteed.

Landry tears ACL

Outside linebacker Harold Landry tore an ACL in practice, leaving the two-time defending AFC South champion Titans without their reigning sack leader for the season, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told the AP.

ESPN reported Landry tore an ACL during practice Wednesday, which was closed to reporters after the first 20 minutes. The person confirmed the report to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on the injury.

Later on Wednesday, the Titans canceled Thursday’s scheduled practice for meetings and conditioning with no media availability. The team is off through Sunday.

Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard called Landry one of the hardest workers he knows.

“We’ll hold it down for you this season, brother,” Byard wrote on social media. “I know you’ll come back stronger!

Landry was coming off the best year of his career with 12 sacks to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. That earned the 41st pick overall out of Boston College in the 2018 draft a five-year extension worth up to $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed.

He helped the Titans tie for ninth last season with 43 sacks led by Landry. Tennessee was the only NFL team with at least three players with at least eight sacks each. Landry had started every game for three straight seasons.

Robinson to miss four games

Brian Robinson will miss at least the Commanders’ first four games after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend. The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list Thursday, a move that makes Washington’s game Oct. 9 against Tennessee the first game Robinson will be eligible to play. Coach Ron Rivera said the decision was made on the advice of doctors. “After four weeks we’ll go from there,” Rivera said. “Knowing who he is and knowing the type of young man he is and wanting to be back as quick as he would like to, I think the doctors probably thought that might be a good decision.” Robinson had surgery Monday after being shot twice in the right leg Sunday in Washington and was released from the hospital hours later … The Panthers placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Darnold sustained a high ankle sprain during the preseason finale against the Bills on Aug. 19. He started 11 games for the Panthers in 2021 but lost his starting job to Baker Mayfield during the preseason. General manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers have no plans to add a quarterback to the 53-man roster and are comfortable going into the season with P.J. Walker as Mayfield’s backup … Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested in what authorities termed a “road rage incident,” and he was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. Jefferson (La.) Parish Sherriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said in a statement that Maye, 29, was “identified as the driver of a black SUV in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at a vehicle occupied by several juvenile females.” Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement provided to NFL Network that Maye “vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.” The Saints signed Maye, who formerly played for the Jets, to a three-year, $28.5 million contract this offseason. Maye is projected to be one of two starting safeties for New Orleans.