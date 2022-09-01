Rusty Strawn wins USGA men’s Senior Amateur at Kittansett Club

Rusty Strawn, a 59-year-old from McDonough, Ga., defeated 65-year-old Doug Hanzel of Savannah, Ga. in the 18-hole final of the 67th USGA Senior Amateur golf championship Thursday at Kittansett Club in Marion.
Strawn jumped out to a commanding five-hole lead after the first six holes, and held it until the 11th hole. Hanzel won the 11th and 12th to reduce Strawn’s lead to three holes. After Strawn went to 4-up on No. 14, Hanzel extended the match by winning the 15th with a birdie.
“I got off to a good start,” Strawn said. “I just wanted to make pars. I wanted to hit fairways, I wanted to hit greens … and then of course that birdie at 6 … kind of settled me down a little bit.”
Advertisement
When both parred No. 16, Strawn clinched a 3-and-2 victory.
“It’s amazing,” Strawn said. “I mean, I never thought that I’d have this opportunity [or] if I could actually pull it off. I felt like that I had the game in the right conditions and the right course setup, because I have that determination. But it’s just amazing.”
Strawn is the fourth Georgia Southern alum to win a USGA title. As finalists, both Hanzel and Strawn earned exemptions for the US Mid-Amateur Sept. 10 at Erin Hills Golf Course in suburban Milwaukee.
The other perks of winning included a gold medal and the Frederick L. Dold Trophy, plus exemptions for the next 10 US Senior Amateurs; the 2023 US Senior Open; the 2023 and 2024 US Amateurs; and an exemption from local qualifying for 2023 US Open.