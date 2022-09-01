Rusty Strawn wins USGA men’s Senior Amateur at Kittansett Club

Rusty Strawn, a 59-year-old from McDonough, Ga., defeated 65-year-old Doug Hanzel of Savannah, Ga. in the 18-hole final of the 67th USGA Senior Amateur golf championship Thursday at Kittansett Club in Marion.

Strawn jumped out to a commanding five-hole lead after the first six holes, and held it until the 11th hole. Hanzel won the 11th and 12th to reduce Strawn’s lead to three holes. After Strawn went to 4-up on No. 14, Hanzel extended the match by winning the 15th with a birdie.

“I got off to a good start,” Strawn said. “I just wanted to make pars. I wanted to hit fairways, I wanted to hit greens … and then of course that birdie at 6 … kind of settled me down a little bit.”