Mets win showdown series with NL-leading Dodgers

NL East-leading New York took two of three from Los Angeles, its first series win against the Dodgers since Sept. 3-5, 2011. L.A. lost consecutive games for the first time since July 25-26.

Francisco Lindor hit a tying double in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Darin Ruf after the Mets were held to one hit in five innings by Clayton Kershaw , who made his first start since Aug. 4.

Edwin Díaz struck out Gavin Lux on a 102.8 mile-per-hour fastball to escape a jam in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the major league-best Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, at Citi Field.

Chris Bassitt (12-7) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for his fifth straight victory, matching his win total from last season with Oakland. Adam Ottavino threw a perfect ninth in relief of Díaz for his third save.

Two-time All-Star Carlos Martinez banned 85 games under violence policy

Major League Baseball has suspended free agent pitcher Carlos Martinez, briefly in the Red Sox organization this season, for 85 games for violating its joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

MLB said Thursday the punishment is retroactive to June 19. Under the policy, Martinez will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by the league’s joint policy board.

The 30-year-old Martinez also was suspended for 80 games in May under baseball’s minor league drug program after he tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone.

The right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on May 7.

Martinez made a pair of starts for Triple A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4⅓ innings. He was released on May 17.

Martinez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances. He was an All-Star in 2015 and 2017, and Martinez made five relief appearances in the 2013 World Series loss to the Red Sox.

He was 4-9 with a 6.23 ERA in 16 starts for the Cardinals last season.

Seattle knocks around E-Rod, sweeps up Detroit

Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep by defeating the Tigers, 7-0, in Detroit.

France and Curt Casali drove in two runs apiece as the Mariners won for the sixth time in seven games. The Tigers were shut out for the 18th time this season.

“We’re getting better at the right time,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I don’t think we’ve reached our ceiling yet and it’s a really high one.”

Logan Gilbert (11-5), who had gone winless in his previous nine starts, held Detroit to two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Gilbert’s last victory came on July 5. Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) surrendered six runs, five earned, and six hits in four innings.

La Russa-less White Sox meet, then roll Royals

Andrew Vaughn and A.J. Pollock each cracked a two-run homer and singled, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 7-1, in Chicago.

Leury Garcia and Elvis Andrus added two hits and an RBI apiece for the White Sox, who won their second straight following a five-game slide to climb back within a game of .500 at 65-66. Chicago improved to 2-1 under bench coach Miguel Cairo, who is filling in as manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave to undergo tests for an unspecified health issue.

The defending AL Central champions, who began the day five games behind first-place Cleveland, held a players-only meeting before the game. Chicago is seeking its third straight playoff appearance.

“It's no secret, you know, we haven't played really good baseball this year,” said Pollock, who went deep for the second straight game. “We've underperformed and I feel like there's been times where we put a lot into it and it hasn't worked out and it's been really deflating.

“But at the same time, we’ve got to keep showing up. We’ve got to keep pushing and pushing. We know we’ve got the group. We know we’ve got the players that can make that run. I mean, we can’t wait. This is it.”

The White Sox have 31 games left, starting with a three-game home series against second-place Minnesota.

Johnny Cueto (7-6) allowed one run on six hits in 5⅓ innings, walking none and striking out five. Five Chicago relievers combined to throw two-hit ball the rest of the way.

Twins summon Hamilton, Davis

As rosters expanded by two around the league, Minnesota filled its spots with speedster Billy Hamilton and Austin Davis, the lefty reliever it claimed off waivers from the Red Sox earlier in the week. Hamilton, 31, has played in parts of 10 big-league seasons, but lasted only 20 games with Miami earlier in 2022 before he was returned to Triple A. He has a .239 average and 321 stolen bases in 931 regular-season games with Cincinnati, Kansas City, the Mets, Cubs, Atlanta, White Sox, and Miami. Davis had a 5.47 ERA in 50 games this season for the Red Sox when they designated him for assignment late on Aug. 28. To make room for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, Minnesota moved outfielder Trevor Larnach to the 60-day injured list . . . Joey Meneses hit a game-winning three-run homer in the 10th inning to cap his first four-hit game as the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics, 7-5. Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie, homered to right-center off Oakland rookie Norge Ruiz (0-1), raising his average to .354 . . . San Francisco acquired former top-20 prospect and 2012 first-round pick Lewis Brinson in a trade with Houston for the minor leaguer, who hit .226 each of the last two seasons with Miami. The outfielder has not appeared in the majors in 2022, but posted a .299/.356/.574 line in 85 games at Triple A Sugar Land.