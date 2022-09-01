Will the Patriots arriving in Miami early help them win season opener against Dolphins?

During Thursday’s practice time, for example, West Palm Beach registered a UV index of 8, up from 4 in Foxborough, and 64 percent humidity, up from 35 percent in Foxborough. According to the Weather Channel, the “feels like” and actual temperatures in Foxborough were the same, while the “feels like” temperature in West Palm was 10 degrees higher than the actual.

The Patriots plan to spend the week practicing at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, about an hour north of Hard Rock Stadium. The forecast features temperatures reaching 90 degrees, which is only a few ticks higher than the highs expected in Foxborough, but the key differences will be UV index and humidity.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will head to South Florida on Tuesday, five days ahead of their season opener against the Dolphins.

“It’s going to be great for guys to get acclimated to the heat,” said Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux, who spent four seasons with the Dolphins. “It’s going to be a hot one down there or it’s going to be raining, so it’s very important to get down there early.”

While in Las Vegas last week, a couple of Patriots acknowledged the benefits of practicing in the heat, in hopes that it would prepare them for the conditions to come.

The Patriots have had a tough time at Hard Rock Stadium in recent years, going 1-4 since December 2017, so they’re hopeful the early trip will prove useful. Among those losses was the “Miracle in Miami” in December 2018, when the Dolphins successfully executed multiple laterals to score a walkoff touchdown to win, 34-33.

The Dolphins are 2½-point favorites, the first time they’ve been favored over the Patriots since December 2013.

Practice report

Patriots right tackle Isaiah Wynn was absent during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media. Teams are not required to release injury reports until Week 1, so the reason behind Wynn’s absence is unknown.

The other two players missing were both expected absences: running back Ty Montgomery (ankle) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (collarbone). The Patriots placed Thornton on injured reserve Thursday, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the season. The fact that they did not also place Montgomery on IR signals they likely expect him to return within four weeks.

There was a new face at practice: wide receiver Lynn Bowden, who spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins but was cut Tuesday. Bowden joins fellow receivers Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Tre Nixon on the practice squad.

Asked Thursday if he’s worried about Bowden bringing intel to the Patriots, Dolphinscoach Mike McDaniel said no.

“I’m happy for Lynn,” McDaniel said. “I used to be concerned about that. But you can go online now and buy almost every playbook I’ve ever worked on.”

According to the latest copy of the Patriots’ roster, rookie cornerback Jack Jones has changed his number from 34 to 13. Jones was still wearing 34 during practice, so perhaps he’ll be sporting the new digits in Miami.

Patriots practice squad defensive cornerback Brad Hawkins also switched his number, from 35 to 29, previously worn by special teamer Justin Bethel, who was released Tuesday.

Develin in the house

Former Patriots fullback James Develin watched part of practice alongside former running backs coach Ivan Fears. Develin retired in 2020 after eight years with the Patriots . . . Rookie offensive lineman Leroy Watson, who was waived Tuesday by the Falcons, has a locker in the Patriots’ dressing room but was not present at practice . . . ESPN’s “ManningCast” will return for another season. Two of the 10 scheduled broadcasts are Patriots games: Week 7 vs. Chicago and Week 14 at Arizona.

