In ‘Gigi & Nate,’ hope and animal friendship inspired by a Concord man’s journey

Now, Ned and Kasey’s journey has become the inspiration for the film “Gigi & Nate,” out this week, by BAFTA-winning director Nick Hamm. The film follows Nate (Charlie Rowe) after an accident leaves him with quadriplegia and he learns how to build a new life, and find hope, through his relationship with Gigi.

After a 2005 car accident left him with a traumatic brain injury, Concord native Ned Sullivan was paired with a Capuchin service monkey by Allston nonprofit Helping Hands: Monkey Helpers. Inspired by the success of their relationship, Ned’s mother, Ellen Rogers, chronicled the story of her son and his helper monkey, Kasey, in her 2010 book, “Kasey to the Rescue: The Remarkable Story of a Monkey and a Miracle.”

Hamm’s film highlights service animal-human relationships, and shows how these creatures can help people with mobility impairments gain independence, or as Hamm put it, “the ability for them to be alone, but with somebody.” Monkeys can help people with paralysis, for example, with basic tasks so they don’t need to rely on a family member or partner. One person Hamm interviewed during the research process for the movie said that his service monkey “used to put popcorn in the microwave and then they’d watch movies together.”

Beyond showcasing these unique partnerships, “Gigi & Nate” also depicts the pushback organizations that facilitate these relationships receive from activists and state lawmakers who oppose the domestication of wild animals. The director said he hopes his movie will help decrease the “polarization” around the debate, and help people imagine “a different way of trying to understand our relationships with animals that are not domestic,” like monkeys.

Hamm sat down with the Globe to discuss his service animal research, working with a monkey on set, and Ned’s reaction to seeing the film for the first time.

Q. Did you decide to make this movie based primarily on that relationship between Ned and his monkey? Or did you also go into it knowing that the use of service animals is being cracked down on in many places (as the movie portrays) and plan to talk about that, as well?

A. When I first heard about [Ned’s] story, I imagined that this work was carried on across the globe. What I discovered was that there was just one facility in Boston. It had been going since the ‘60s and initially had started work with Vietnam vets coming back with severe injuries, both psychological and physical. [Helping Hands] had started a [rehabilitation] program, and that initial research was done in Boston.

Q. What were some of the joys and challenges of having an animal as a main character in the film?

A. When making a film like that, moments are created accidentally that will never be re-created again. The monkey had a cold one day and was feeling very low. It just happened to coincide with a moment where the monkey comes out of the cage, climbs on the man’s neck, and sits, very calmly, on his neck. Normally, Allie [the monkey who plays “Gigi”] is a bundle of energy, but because she had a cold, she slowly climbed onto his wheelchair and fell asleep on his neck. And this was the exact moment in the movie where that had to happen.

Q. Recent films, like “CODA,” have sparked increased conversation about the value of casting someone with the disability or condition that their movie character has. What are your thoughts on that, given “Gigi & Nate” has the non-disabled actor Charlie Rowe as its lead?

A. When we first started, the casting directors and I went out to [casting] agencies for [actors who are disabled]. We made a very strong attempt to see if there was anybody in [the disabled] community that could do this role. But because there is a 15-minute chunk at the beginning of the movie, where the character is able-bodied, it wasn’t possible to [cast] anybody who already was disabled for the film. The cost of doing that on a computer would have made the movie unfilmable. I made sure that, as part of the crew, we had people who had direct or indirect experience of having children who are disabled or family members who are disabled.

Q. What influenced the decision to have the beginning of the movie be about Nate’s journey before he meets Gigi, and before his injury?

A. I think if you don’t give the before, there’s no value in the after. You have to deliver a character that you see going through that loss — otherwise, you don’t see the journey to the character’s redemption later in the movie.

Q. Have you shown the movie to Ned and his family yet? If so, how did they react?

A. Yes, it was probably the most difficult screening for me. His entire family was in tears. It took him a while to process. And I basically said to him, “Are you OK?” And he said, “I’m OK.” And to me, that was brilliant. That was enough.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.