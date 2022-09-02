Will season 3 be a wakeup call for ‘The Morning Show’?

Cast members Reese Witherspoon (left) and Julianna Margulies attended a photo call for "The Morning Show" in September 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/file

The second season of “The Morning Show” was a turnoff, although the writers did finally figure out how to resolve that pesky Steve Carell plot. But I’m sticking around for season 3, if only to check out the new cast members and to see if the story lines improve under new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt.

Jon Hamm is now onboard, as a media mogul who is a problem for Billy Crudup’s character. Hamm v. Crudup? Oh yes sign me up. Tig Notaro has also signed on, too, as the chief of staff for Hamm’s character. And Nicole Beharie, who was on “Sleepy Hollow” and is now appearing in the movie “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” has been cast as an irreverent new anchor.