Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy resigns From White House

Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate advisor, has submitted her resignation and is planning on leaving the administration later this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.

McCarthy, the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, returned to government in a newly created post to help coordinate President Joe Biden’s domestic climate agenda. Her last day will be Sept. 16, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because her departure hasn’t been announced.

McCarthy, 68, had considered leaving earlier but remained in the post while Congress advanced the climate-and-tax law enacted last month, one of the people said.