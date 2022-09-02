Biden climate adviser Gina McCarthy resigns From White House

Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate advisor, has submitted her resignation and is planning on leaving the administration later this month, according to two people familiar with the matter.
McCarthy, the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, returned to government in a newly created post to help coordinate President Joe Biden’s domestic climate agenda. Her last day will be Sept. 16, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because her departure hasn’t been announced.
McCarthy, 68, had considered leaving earlier but remained in the post while Congress advanced the climate-and-tax law enacted last month, one of the people said.
The legislation includes a historic $370 billion in tax incentives and other programs to help fight climate change.
During her tenure, the Boston native helped lead efforts to convince domestic automakers to increase the share of electric vehicles under production, implement new regulations targeting pollutants from air conditioners and refrigerants, and sell offshore wind power leases. She also helped oversee efforts stemming from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation finalized late last year that includes funding for upgrading the power grid, replacing lead pipes, and building out a national network of electric vehicle chargers.
But recent months have also seen the White House place new emphasis on fossil fuels as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spiked gasoline and home energy prices.
