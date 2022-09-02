Job market flashes signs of cooling down

Jobs: a gain of 315,000 in August, down from a revised gain of 526,000 in July.

The US economy added jobs at a healthy clip in August, the Labor Department said on Friday , but the pace moderated from a red-hot July. The unemployment rate ticked up as more people entered the labor force, a piece of good news for employers who have long struggled to find enough workers.

Unemployment rate: 3.7 percent in August, up from 3.5 percent in July.

Average hourly earnings: up 5.2 percent over the past 12 months, about the same rate as in July.

Percentage of adults in the workforce: 62.4 percent, up 0.3 percentage point from July.

What the numbers say about the economy

Despite the moderation from the previous month, job growth remained solid in August, well above the average 177,000-a-month gains of 2019 prior to COVID. The Labor Department said notable job gains occurred in professional and business services, health care, and retail trade.

The slowdown in hiring was in line with forecasts, after July’s surprisingly robust gain pushed total employment back to its pre-COVID level. At 3.7 percent, the unemployment rate in August was just slightly above a five-decade low last seen just before pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020.

The size of the labor force — defined as people with a job or looking for one — rose by 786,000, the biggest increase since January. An enduring legacy of the pandemic has been the struggle by employers to find workers. There were 11.2 million open positions in July, the Labor Department said earlier this week, up from 11 million in the previous month.

The context

July’s hiring binge — the increase was double most forecasts — came as soaring prices for products and services rattled consumers and businesses, and other indicators point to a possible recession.

The tight labor market has put more pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates to cool the worst inflation since the early 1980s. Wage growth, a key inflation concern, was largely unchanged from July.

Initial reaction

“The job market is bending under the weight of the Fed’s interest rate hikes, but it’s not breaking,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in an e-mail.

US stock futures rose, while two-year Treasury yields were little changed. At first blush, as investors see the jobs report suggesting a possible easing in the labor market.

Financial markets still believe it’s likely the Fed will increase its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, to 3 percent, when it meets later this month. The rate was near zero as recently as March.

Please check back later for updates.





