Old Boston collides with new in storage dispute at Haymarket

“See here! Look at this, you’ll want to see this,” Gallotto said, gesturing to a parking sticker on the windshield of his car that reads “Haymarket Pushcart Association, established 1820.” “We’ve been here forever, you know. It’s historic.”

Nearly every Friday for over 20 years has started that way for Gallotto, the president of the Haymarket Pushcart Association and a vendor at the historic downtown produce market.

It’s Friday morning, just after sunrise, and Otto Gallotto already has a lot on his plate. He organizes his brightly colored produce into baskets on a plastic table, calls out questions to neighboring vendors, and sets up big blue tents that flank the sidewalks along Blackstone Street.

Sandwiched between Boston’s North End and Faneuil Hall, Haymarket has been a downtown fixture for centuries, with about three dozen vendors popping up tents and selling inexpensive produce from dawn to dusk every Friday and Saturday.

But like so much of Boston even Blackstone Street is changing, and now Gallotto and his fellow vendors face a dilemma: finding storage for the vast quantity of tents, tables, pallets, and supplies their market needs to operate.

In March, a new hotel opened on a long-empty lot where Haymarket vendors had stored their supplies in the past. When plans were going through city permitting, developers of the hotel — The Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown — agreed to provide 1,600 square feet of ground floor storage space to the Pushcart Association, and to let vendors use the hotel’s trash services. While the hotel and market are still honoring this agreement, Gallotto says it’s not enough space to store all of the market’s supplies.

“We have the pallets, we have all of these tents, and whatever people can’t sell they have to pack it all back into their cars and drive it home,” Gallotto said. “I went out and rented a storage container to put some of our tents in to make space. And when it’s Saturday and we break down, it’s just not enough.”

Vendors have been storing supplies on the sidewalk from the time the market closes on Saturday until it reopens the following week. The hotel took exception with that, issuing a notice of default, Gallotto said, and asking vendors to find an alternative within 30 days.

Gallotto said on Friday afternoon that the hotel had reached out for mediation, and the two sides are expected to meet to discuss a solution in mid-September.

The hotel and its developer declined interview requests, but in a statement the hotel said it “recognizes from the outset the historic role that the Haymarket vendors (organized via the Haymarket Pushcart Association) play as a resource to our community,” and they aim to coexist.

“We met regularly with the Haymarket vendors throughout the development process to ensure they had the tools they needed to thrive,” the statement said. “We remain open to collaborating further with the vendors to help them maximize the space we have provided in our building for their use. However, storing extra materials on our property (outside of their storage facility) raises several operational, health and safety concerns.”

Still, it’s the sort of collision that can seem almost unavoidable in a crowded, fast-changing city.

And as word has spread of the situation, there’s growing concern that Haymarket could be “squeezed out,” as the vendors put it, by the new hotel. Roughly 800 people have signed an online petition supporting the market — which, with its exceptionally low prices on produce, has long served as a lifeline to many lower-income Bostonians.

“This means a lot to customers,” said Frank Spinale, a 91-year-old shopper from Revere. He’s been coming to Haymarket for 75 years. “The produce is always cheap money. It’s a lot cheaper than supermarkets. It’s a nice neighborhood where people can get some cheap food.”

Vendor Rieng Kim has been working at the market since she was 18. She knows how the place works and believes the new setup will get even less convenient when there’s snow and ice everywhere.

“When winter comes it will be even more of a headache,” Kim said. “It’s hard. It’s making it harder for us to make a living, and it’s two days.”

One possible solution: another lot nearby, located at the corner of Creek Square and Blackstone Street, that Haymarket is using temporarily to keep stuff off the sidewalk. But the owner wants $8,500 a month in rent for the full lot, Gallotto said, and that’s just prohibitive.

“He’s also a businessman, know what I mean?” Gallotto said. “So that’s what it came down to. I thought we could get a third of the lot ... he didn’t want to partake.”

Despite the storage difficulties, Gallotto says Haymarket has a solid relationship with the hotel and hopes that the two sides can come to a solution when they meet later this month.

“We’ve tried to be very accommodating, you know,” Gallotto said. “So when it comes to not having enough space, maybe somebody should help us find some way of making it a little bit simpler for us.”

