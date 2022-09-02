After 1,500 texts, is this an emotional affair?

Q. My husband and I have kids in elementary school. Our marriage is solid in some areas: kids, finances, taking care of the house, and we are good friends. But in the physical aspect it is lacking, much to his dismay.

It hasn’t bothered me that much to be honest. Between kids, working full time, and some of my own health issues, it is what it is. But we’ve had a lot of discussions about the lack of physical intimacy. I will admit I’m not as physically attracted to him as I once was.

Three years ago, I met a guy who has kids the same age as mine. Thinking back to the early days, there was something about him that was intriguing, but I didn’t think much of it because I’m married. We started talking to each other in person when we saw each other, and started messaging when COVID started. It was really nice to have a new friend to talk to during a weird time. In the last two years, our families have gotten closer and become good friends. His wife and I get along fine. I like her. The guy and my husband get along well too.

The guy and I text quite a bit. Looking at my text app over the last year, we have sent more than 1,500 text messages to each other. My husband is OK with the friendship, but I don’t think he realizes how much I talk to this man. Is this an emotional affair? We don’t bash our spouses to one another. We talk about our kids, our mutual friends, and plan activities. As far as flirting goes, it’s been pretty limited over text. A few comments here or there. When we are in person, sometimes he stares into my eyes and it’s like ... wow, that feels good. Physically, we keep our hands to ourselves.

Obviously, I like him. I don’t know how he feels about me. I know he likes me as a friend. We live in the same town and hang around the same people. If anything did happen, it would be scandalous. I don’t feel guilty about liking him at all — it feels very natural and normal, which is kind of scary and liberating at the same time.

Just friends? Emotional affair? I feel like we are somewhere in the middle. Is this all in my head? What to do? Do I come clean? Or just let it naturally progress and see what happens?

WHAT TO DO?

A. You’re thinking about this man a lot, and that’s part of the problem.

Some of the time you spend on him could be used to work on your relationship with your husband. You could send five less texts to the guy and take a 15-minute walk with your spouse. You could get into bed with your husband for a half hour, tell each other a bunch of stuff about your days, and see where things go.

Crushes happen, even during great marriages, but you can choose where to set boundaries and how to make sure you’re still connecting with the person you love. I’m on team “talk to your husband about improving emotional and physical intimacy.” Therapy might help, but really, quality time is the most important thing. Do the two of you have time to have fun?

I suspect, based on your last paragraph, that you need help figuring out what rules to set for yourself for this platonic relationship. I like that you stay away from saying bad things about spouses. The rest of it sounds fine. This is more of a mind-set issue. You ask whether things should naturally progress, and my answer to that is ... no? Progress to what? The status quo is the desired final form of this relationship. You love spending time with this other man, but that doesn’t mean you’d work as a couple. It’s easy to be smitten with someone when you don’t have to pay bills and watch three kids with them.

Carve out moments to be relaxed and engaged with your husband. If that seems impossible based on schedules, ask people in your community (maybe even the crush friend) to take a kid for a sleepover. You need a beat to connect with the person you married, to look into his eyes and notice things. If you don’t see anything you like, that’s another issue, but you’re not there yet.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You might be pouring intimacy into that friendship that could benefit your marriage, and if you let that slide for too long, you could end up with a lot of problems. Your husband is already “dismayed” about the lack of sex, so I think it’s important you don’t brush that under the rug and actually try to meaningfully address that.

BONECOLD





The issue here isn’t that you text this guy a lot. I have platonic friendships where I text about a lot of things that are going on or that I’m thinking through. But the fact is, this guy is distracting you from your marriage. You are indifferent to your lack of physical and emotional intimacy with your husband, in part because you are getting a flash of intimacy and affirmation from your friend. That, to me, signals a significant problem. You need to invest in your actual relationship and build on what you have — or at least what you once had. This is not a disaster of a marriage; things have slowed way down in part because you’ve just been coasting. That’s not going to work in the long term. Invest in your marriage now before you blow it all up and have to build everything out of a crater.

PRINCEHANS





If he’s the last person you’re talking to before bedtime, and if he knows things that you haven’t told your husband, yeah, it’s an emotional affair. The question is what are you going to do about it?

DANGLEPARTICIPLE

