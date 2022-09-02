Live performances and a season brimming with entertainment on display at the Greater Boston Arts Expo

ArtsBoston partnered with StageSource to host the event, along with contributions from organizations including the Cultural Equity Incubator, the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, and the City of Boston. (The Boston Globe is contributing as the event’s media sponsor.)

The inaugural Greater Boston Arts Expo will open Sept. 19, with more than 50 cultural institutions from Greater Boston offering free and discounted access to upcoming museum exhibits, plays, and performances. The event will be held on a two-block stretch of the Rose Kennedy Greenway between Milk and High streets, with food trucks, interactive art activities, and live performances. Tents and booths along the Rowes Wharf Plaza will be staffed by representatives from cultural institutions like the City Ballet of Boston, Greater Boston Stage Company, and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, where attendees can enter raffles, purchase tickets, and learn more about each exhibit or performance.

“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and invited,” said ArtsBoston executive director Catherine Peterson. The organizers hope to highlight the city’s artistic community and offerings and provide “a one-stop shop for arts lovers to be able to put together their art schedule for the coming year.”

The event will also feature two stages with live previews of plays, dance shows, and musical performances headed to Boston. Actors from the Huntington Theatre will perform a number from their current production, “Sing Street,” while the Boston Lyric Opera will present selected songs from “La Bohème,” which opens at the Emerson Colonial Theatre on Sept. 23. Cambridge-based dancer and choreographer Laura Sanchez will demonstrate the flamenco, while attendees can expect modern dance and jazz performances from Onstage Dance Company and a drag performance from queer theater collective Lurenzone Theatrics. Accessibility accommodations such as ASL interpretation and audio descriptions of performances at the festival will be available upon request.

In addition to live performances, food trucks from New Orleans-style eatery Revelry and Mediterranean shawarma restaurant Sufra will be serving an array of culinary options. For those 21 and over, Trillium Brewing Company will be serving craft brews at a pop-up beer garden.

“The whole point is to come, to be able to have a really nice time and check out what’s coming up for the coming season,” Peterson said. “People will be able to go around and talk to folks from our big, small, and medium-sized arts organizations, and also hear great performances and maybe have an adult beverage and something fun from a food truck.”

Sept. 19, 4-8 p.m. Rowes Wharf Plaza, Rose Kennedy Greenway. More details at stagesource.org/page/GBAX

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.