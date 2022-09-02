2022 Massachusetts primary voter guide: Attorney general

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from attorney general candidates.

Former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Andrea Campbell

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The attorney general is often referred to as the chief law enforcement officer. Yes, this office must enforce our laws equitably, but this office is capable of delivering more for families across Massachusetts. The attorney general’s office has all of the legal tools, resources, and talent to ensure our children have an excellent education; our families have access to affordable, high-quality care, tools to grow their wealth, to buy or stay in their homes; our residents, especially our seniors, are protected from predatory scams; ensure transparency and accountability in our public safety agencies; address racial disparities; protect civil and reproductive rights; and more.

Why are you best suited for this role?

As a lawyer and public servant, I have a record of delivering results for the people, especially on affordable housing, community policing, and criminal justice reform. Additionally, this office is personal to me. The attorney general’s office could have investigated the conditions surrounding the death of my twin brother, Andre, who passed away while incarcerated and awaiting trial. I’ve dedicated my life to turning that pain into purpose. As attorney general, I’ll use my lived, legal, and legislative experience to build on the legacy of Maura Healey, who has endorsed me in this race, and protect everyone in Massachusetts.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Expand the reach of the office to better serve everyone in Massachusetts, no matter where you live. Protect our civil and reproductive rights, especially as the Supreme Court rolls back decades of precedent. Prioritize prison and criminal legal reform in order to reaffirm residents’ faith in a true justice system.

Shannon Liss-Riordan. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Shannon Liss-Riordan

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The attorney general is the people’s lawyer — someone who will aggressively enforce and shape the law to better serve the people in Massachusetts. Massachusetts deserves a seasoned attorney who will be an advocate and a champion who will deliver meaningful change. The role of the people’s lawyer is to fight and win for the people. That’s exactly what I’ve been doing in my 23 year legal career, winning countless victories for working people. Through my experience, I have put hundreds of millions of dollars back in workers’ pockets and shaped the law for the better.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m the only candidate in this race who is a practicing attorney and has won cases for working people for more than 20 years. My life’s work has been about taking on the biggest threats on behalf of the people who need it most and leading teams of lawyers to deliver results. I’ve stood with Massachusetts’ waitresses, truck drivers, firefighters, janitors, and gig economy workers, and helped them recoup half a billion dollars that corporate America stole from them. I’m on the front lines, sparking national conversations on some of the most pressing legal issues today — from systemic racism in schools to corporations unfairly treating workers.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

As attorney general, my top three priorities will be: Combatting wage theft and putting money back into workers’ pockets; strengthening consumer protection; and rooting out systemic racism and enhancing civil rights enforcement.

James R. McMahon, III. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

James R. McMahon, III

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The attorney general is the top elected law enforcement official in Massachusetts. The attorney general’s office has about 250 lawyers, which includes about 25 upper level management positions, five major bureaus, with an assortment of mini-divisions, with four locations throughout the state, with many more employees who are not attorneys. The attorney general is the people’s lawyer, and is a prosecutor in the criminal sense, a plaintiff’s attorney in civil cases, and the defender of both the federal and state Constitutions, and the rights granted to citizens thereunder. The office is not meant to promote a political agenda.

Why are you best suited for this role?

As a litigation attorney, I represented thousands of clients in criminal, civil, probate, domestic relations, and bankruptcy cases. I have experience in every level of the Massachusetts court system, state and federal. I have practiced before federal, state, and municipal agencies. I have a background in law enforcement. I was a lieutenant with the Military Police, Massachusetts Army National Guard. I have been trained to command battalions (more than 1,000 people). I have experience running businesses. I was payroll manager for Cape Cod Hospital, a management position, involved in labor relations and planning for more than 2,000 employees. I have a business administration degree.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Public safety: I will oppose “defunding the police.” Minority neighborhoods are experiencing disproportionate crime waves. We need more police, not less. Civil rights: I will protect for everyone in our society. Opioid epidemic: I will tackle this head-on with a three point plan, starting with effective rehabilitation for all victims.