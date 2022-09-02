2022 Massachusetts primary voter guide: Auditor

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from auditor candidates.

Chris Dempsey. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Christopher S. Dempsey

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The state auditor is the chief accountability office for state government, with a special focus on holding the executive branch accountable to state law and finding ways to make government work better. The office conducts audits, investigations, and studies to promote accountability and transparency and improve the performance of state agencies. The auditor must be trusted, conscientious, and experienced in the reform of state government. They must follow the facts and data wherever they lead, even if that means challenging those in power. I will lead the office to make our Commonwealth more efficient, effective, accountable, and fair.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I have the education, the experience, and the toughness to hold state government accountable to all of us. As the co-founder of No Boston Olympics, I stood up to corporate interests and saved taxpayers $15 billion. I am the only candidate in this race with experience in the executive branch of state government, where I served as assistant secretary of transportation for Governor Deval Patrick. I earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, and am the only candidate with professional experience in finance and accounting. I have won the endorsement of incumbent Auditor Suzanne Bump and Mayor Michelle Wu.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Many areas of state government need reform and oversight, but my top three priorities are: oversight and reform of the MBTA, which I ride daily; holding polluters accountable by implementing carbon accounting in audits of key state agencies; and oversight and reform of the Massachusetts State Police.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Diana DiZoglio

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The auditor is our chief accountability and quality control officer for state government, tasked with increasing transparency and equity. Taxpayers deserve to know how, why, and where our tax dollars are spent. But Massachusetts ranks as the least transparent state government in the nation because access has been reserved for the politically powerful. As a senator, I’ve stood up to Beacon Hill’s insiders to open state government to everyone. As auditor, I’ll bring accountability to our state agencies because every wasted dollar is another child’s future opportunities at risk or a person who goes without housing, education, or affordable health care.

Why are you best suited for this role?

Born to a teen mom, I grew up housing insecure and waitressed my way through college. I ran for office after being sexually harassed as a State House legislative aide and forced to sign a taxpayer-funded non-disclosure agreement. Once elected, I took on Beacon Hill’s establishment, fighting to end taxpayer-funded hush agreements. As auditor, I’ll investigate these abuses and more. I’ve earned the endorsements of EMILY’s List, the AFL-CIO, our teachers, nurses, and firefighters for fighting on behalf of working families. I’m the only candidate committed to auditing the Legislature and will also conduct a safety audit of the MBTA.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

1. My 17-point Social Justice and Equity Plan to increase transparency and accountability for housing, environmental justice, education, mental health, and more. (Visit www.dianaforma.com for details.) 2. MBTA safety audit to improve public transportation. 3. Auditing the Legislature. Beacon Hill’s most powerful politicians should be held accountable to the people.

Anthony Amore. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

Anthony Amore

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The auditor serves as the chief accountability officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse within state government while investigating the performance of all of the state’s 209 agencies. The auditor ensures that state government is accountable to the taxpayer not only through audits, assessments, and investigations, but by creating a platform through which the office communicates to the people the results of its work. This makes for a more transparent, efficient, and effective state government.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m best suited to be auditor because I’ve conducted investigations, audits, and investigations for more than thirty years, both within and outside of government. As a federal agent, I conducted audits and led a large compliance and enforcement program for the Department of Homeland Security. I was asked to go to Washington to build a national program based on my performance. I also led 1,200 federal employees as part of the leadership team that rebuilt security at Logan Airport after 9/11. Since 2005, I managed security at the Gardner Museum and the investigation into the 1990 heist alongside the FBI. My experience is unmatched in this race.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My top priority is an independent audit of the auditor’s office to learn why 30 percent of state agencies have gone unaudited. Next, I will prioritize auditing those agencies that have gone unaudited for so long. Third, I will audit the UMass system to determine why tuition is increasing while enrollment has been steadily decreasing since 2014.