2022 Massachusetts primary voter guide: Governor

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from gubernatorial candidates.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Maura Healey

How would you describe the job you are running for?

Massachusetts is a great state. We have the best people, innovation, and know-how in the world. I believe the job of governor is to harness our tremendous resources to drive Massachusetts’ competitiveness and make it a place where everyone — and every business — can thrive. A governor also sets a tone for the state. I want Massachusetts to be a place of optimism, a place where we reject partisanship and division, and where we come together to get things done that make a real difference for people. That’s the type of leadership I will bring.

Why are you best suited for this role?

The job of governor is bringing people together to get things done, and I have a record of doing just that. As attorney general, I’ve taken on the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma for fueling the opioid epidemic, predatory lenders for defrauding students, and the utility companies to reduce energy costs. Overall, we’ve saved more than $7 billion for taxpayers. I believe in our state, and I believe in our people. I know with the right leadership, we will make Massachusetts a better, more affordable place to live and work. That’s what I’ve done as attorney general, and what I’ll do as governor.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Making Massachusetts more affordable by cutting taxes and reducing costs in housing and transportation. Improving public education and job training. Expanding access to mental health care.

Geoff Diehl. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Geoff Diehl

How would you describe the job you are running for?

As our state’s chief executive, I vow to make Massachusetts a better place to live and work, a place people won’t want or have to leave. That involves respect for individual rights and freedoms, restoring prosperity and protecting tax dollars, and empowering parents to give them more of a role in their kids’ education.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I am the only candidate for governor with a mixture of private-sector experience (as the co-owner of a small business) and a track record in public office (as a former state representative and long-time Republican activist). It is important for our next governor to have a blend of these perspectives to properly fight for the people of Massachusetts on Beacon Hill.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

I vow to protect peoples’ rights and freedoms, their taxpayer dollars, and their kids, while restoring trust and confidence in state government.

Chris Doughty. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Chris Doughty

How would you describe the job you are running for?

Our governor’s responsibilities include building a strong economy with great jobs. They must act as the number one salesperson for our state — to retain jobs and to promote growth. They ensure our state is affordable for everyone. This is where we are failing and why I am running. Our governor ensures our children and adult learners have the highest quality education and pathways to achieve a lifetime of success. They guarantee that every neighborhood is safe and that we are not overspending and overtaxing. Lastly, as chief executive they must lead a sharp, well managed state government.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I am a fiscally responsible business leader, similar to prior governors, who can be a backstop to Beacon Hill’s extremism. I have the skills and experience to oversee diverse and high performance teams to tackle the state’s pressing challenges, such as the MBTA. Unlike career politicians, I know what it takes to create good jobs and build a strong economy. As a manufacturer, I know how to reduce wasteful spending and how to simplify cumbersome processes and systems. Lastly, as a father, I place the highest value on quality education, child care and public safety.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My top priority is to make Massachusetts more affordable. Our high cost of living is hurting everyone. I’ll aggressively pursue ways to return to taxpayers their hard-earned money and streamline state government. I will improve education for our children and invest in child care, public safety, and transit.