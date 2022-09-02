2022 Massachusetts primary voter guide: Lieutenant governor

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from lieutenant governor candidates.

How would you describe the job you are running for?

As lieutenant governor, in addition to being chair of the Governor’s Council and Local Government Advisory Council, I will amplify the issues of cities and towns across Massachusetts and be a strong partner and advocate. The success of municipalities relies on a strong state partner and the success of the Commonwealth relies on thriving neighborhoods. Many of the most important issues we face, from education, housing, and infrastructure to climate change, require action at the local level. I understand this relationship and hope to play a strong role in operationalizing statewide policies in a manner that also works for communities.

Why are you best suited for this role?

We need more local, real-world perspectives in state government. For 16 years, I have worked to implement policies through a people-first lens and I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t to better people’s lives. As mayor, I have been an executive, on the ground leading on some of our toughest issues ranging from COVID response and recovery, climate action, housing affordability, public education, and racial justice. I will bring this experience, this foresight, and a willingness to collaborate with key stakeholders and community leaders, to ensure we rebuild an equitable and inclusive Commonwealth.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My top three priorities will be to support Governor Maura Healey with an effective, equitable, and collaborative COVID response and recovery, strengthening communities through housing affordability, and meaningful action to address the climate crisis.

How would you describe the job you are running for?

As a social worker, mother, and doctor of public health, I will be a new type of Lieutenant Governor. As LG I will play a pivotal role addressing our complex problems, from criminal justice and mental health, to civil rights, climate, housing, and childcare. As Chair of the Governor’s Council, I will ensure we appoint judges who have the experience to address childhood trauma and systemic racism. I will partner with municipal leaders to address the root causes of the challenges we face. I will bring my lived experience and expertise to prioritize the health, well-being, and dignity of everyone.

Why are you best suited for this role?

As a social worker and community organizer, I have stood with working families because I understand the challenges they face. On Day 1 I will work to address the root causes of the complex economic issues we are facing. I will lead five working groups to ensure an equitable response to COVID, housing, mental health, childcare, and climate change. I will break through the stagnant, status quo politics to invest in our people and to ensure that every person has the resources they need to thrive and to keep our economy and our communities on track.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Ensuring a vibrant, diverse, and qualified mental health and human services workforce;Ensuring that every resident has humane and affordable housing in thriving communities; Building a green economy that provides good paying jobs and reduced energy costs as we meet our state’s bold climate goals.

How would you describe the job you are running for?

Traffic, the costs of education, child care, housing — it’s harder and harder to live, raise a family, and retire in Massachusetts. Living 90 miles from Beacon Hill, I know too many regions feel forgotten; I’ll work to connect and give voice to us all. With women’s rights and gun safety under assault, overseeing judicial nominations is critical. My experience in the White House supporting the nominations of Justices Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan will be essential. I’ll use the office to ensure our progressive vision becomes a reality, and Maura Healey is the most effective governor in history.

Why are you best suited for this role?

Working steps from President Obama’s Oval Office and representing my hometown for eight years in the state Senate offered me a powerful perspective on how to make government work for people. I’ve used this experience to stand up to big pharma and bring Narcan to first responders battling opioids. I protected Springfield from polluters seeking to put a dirty power plant near a low-income neighborhood, and I helped small businesses survive during the pandemic. I’ve worked alongside Maura Healey on behalf of Massachusetts families for years, recently teaming up to fight Betsy DeVos and pass the Student Borrower Bill of Rights.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Transportation, education, and housing. Specifically, expanding rail service statewide to tackle climate change, cut congestion, and bring opportunity to every region. Ensuring every child is prepared for college or vocational training. And building desirable, accessible housing so families can afford to continue living here.

How would you describe the job you are running for?

My role as lieutenant governor is to support the efforts of the governor, and share, as a partner, the outreach to the constituents.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m a former state representative, a registered nurse, and a mother of two young children. I have both public and private sector experience, and the priority of making this Commonwealth better for our children.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Protecting constituents’ freedoms, children, and wallets.

How would you describe the job you are running for?

In addition to the statutory requirements of the role for lieutenant governor, taking over in the absence of the governor and chairing the Governor’s Council meetings, I see this as a partnership with the governor to implement the priorities and objectives of the administration. In addition, under a Doughty administration the lieutenant governor will be a direct liaison to our cities and towns as has been the most recent tradition. Finally, we will look to expand the role of the lieutenant governor to include oversight of the Office of Travel and Tourism; to improve the economic development of that comes from our history and natural beauty.

Why are you best suited for this role?

It is my broad experience, and the partnership with my running mate that makes me best suited for the position of lieutenant governor. Over the past 12 years, I have served in legislative roles in both Washington, D.C., and here in Boston, crafting legislation and understanding the importance of constituent services. In 2014 I became the first woman elected to represent the 17th Worcester District which includes the town of Leicester and the City of Worcester. It is serving in the Legislature that taught me the importance of working across party lines and bringing a pragmatic approach to solving problems.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My priority is to help make Massachusetts an affordable place to live for all of our residents. The soaring cost of housing, electricity, and basic necessities has hurt those with limited income trying to make ends meet. Our high cost of living has meant that young couples and college graduates end up leaving the state. We can’t continue down the path of losing population and expect prosperity.