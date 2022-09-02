2022 Massachusetts primary voter guide: Treasurer

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from the treasurer candidate.

Deborah B. Goldberg

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The state treasurer leads a multi-faceted area of state government that manages the Commonwealth’s cash and debt, unclaimed property, chairs the MA State Lottery Commission, Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, MA Clean Water Trust, MA School Building Authority, plus other multiple departments. In 2015, I created the Office of Economic Empowerment and through public/private partnerships, our programs address wage inequity, financial education for kids, seniors, veterans, and women, and savings for post-secondary education. Additionally, we instituted grant opportunities to meet critical needs, particularly since the pandemic.

Why are you best suited for this role?

As a former business executive and local elected leader, with an MBA from Harvard and law degree from Boston College, I bring a unique blend of experiences that support strategies for high levels of performance within all areas of the treasurer’s office. We have achieved a great deal of progress and helped the state successfully manage through the crisis of the pandemic in all areas under my responsibility. While growing the treasurer’s office into a diverse and inclusive workforce, we also developed new innovative programs to address unmet needs with the goal of creating financial stability for all Massachusetts residents.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Increasing pension fund’s investing with women, people of color, and people with disabilities while maintaining excellent returns.

Continuing collaboration to pressure companies toward zero carbon emissions.

Continuing work with MA Women of Color, Commission on the Status of Women, and businesses helping women back to work with affordable childcare.

There are no Republican nominations for Treasurer.