2022 Massachusetts voter guide: Secretary of state

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from secretary of state candidates.

Tanisha M. Sullivan. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Tanisha M. Sullivan

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The secretary of state’s office is the “chief democracy office” for Massachusetts, with a broad portfolio of responsibilities impacting the full spectrum of our democracy — increasing voter participation, lifting the veil of secrecy around public records, creating opportunities for meaningful civic education and engagement, and unlocking economic opportunity in our communities. I will seek ways to create a vibrant and expansive democracy, and advance policies that are centered on empowering people to participate in the democracy we all deserve — transforming this office from a static administrative hub into a dynamic democracy gateway for the Commonwealth.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m a highly credentialed attorney with degrees from the University of Virginia and Boston College. In 2019, I was admitted to the US Supreme Court Bar and am celebrating 20 years of corporate law practice. I am deeply committed to civil rights advocacy, serving as chief equity officer in the Boston Public Schools and as volunteer president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP where I’ve led efforts to improve quality of life for all people. I believe this combination of experiences and qualifications, along with my vision for what this office should be, make me uniquely positioned to serve in this role.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

As secretary of state, I will help lead the fight to increase voter participation and expand voting rights, create a more transparent and accessible government, promote stronger engagement between the office and our communities, and foster greater economic opportunity for everyone in Massachusetts.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

William F. Galvin

How would you describe the job you are running for?

I am running for re-election as secretary of the Commonwealth to continue the work I’ve been championing over the course of my tenure.

While other states have been going backward, under my leadership, we have been going forward. This includes expanding voting rights, making voter registration more accessible, and increasing in-person early voting opportunities. I am particularly passionate about Election Day registration, which I will continue to fight to establish and to protect the electoral process in 2024.

It is also important to continue the work as the Commonwealth’s chief financial securities regulator protecting Massachusetts residents’ savings, investments, and pensions.

Why are you best suited for this role?

My experience.

I have a proven record of running, fair, accurate, and secure elections. I’m a strong supporter of Election Day registration and advocated for the Votes Act, which made “no excuse” vote by mail permanent in Massachusetts.

As Census liaison, our efforts in 2020 allowed Massachusetts to have a record-breaking population count with a particular focus on ensuring immigrant communities and persons of color were accurately accounted.

As chief securities regulator in Massachusetts I have worked tirelessly to protect investors. We have pursued some of the largest financial firms in the country recovering millions on behalf of Massachusetts citizens.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

1) Protecting Massachusetts voters and continuing advancement to ease access. 2) Rebuilding the Central Voter Registry. 3) Establishing a civic involvement program for Massachusetts high schools.

Rayla Campbell. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Rayla Campbell

How would you describe the job you are running for?

Constitutional office and incredibly important.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m historic.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Protecting our constitutional rights. Transparency, accountability.



