50 percent of Orange Line repair work scheduled during shutdown has been completed, MBTA officials say

Among the Orange Line projects recently completed, he said, were crossover improvements at Ruggles station, rail welding at Forest Hills, canopy work at Sullivan Station, and security enhancements at North Station.

The T confirmed the figure in a statement, and General Manager Steve Poftak provided details during a briefing with reporters.

Crews have finished 50 percent of the repair work planned for the month-long Orange Line shutdown that is scheduled to end Sept. 19, MBTA officials said Friday.

The T’s also installing and testing new signals at the Oak Grove and Malden Center stops, Poftak said, among many other projects.

“One of the things we’re also looking forward to as we restart service on Sept. 19 is having as many of the new Orange Line cars as possible ready for service,” Poftak said. “Right now we have 56 new Orange Line cars available for service. That’ll mean that the vast majority of cars that are out there when we restart service, with 56, will be new cars.”

Poftak said officials are continuing to urge motorists not to drive or parked in dedicated bus lanes being used by shuttle buses replacing the Orange Line trains during the shutdown.

He also noted Boston Public Schools are back in session Sept. 8. Many BPS families depend on the Orange Line and Poftak said city officials estimate about 4,000 BPS children will be affected by the Orange Line shutdown when they initially return to school.

“We’ve really been pleased to partner with the city to offer 5,000 seven-day passes that have been distributed to parents in order for them to do travel training with their children,” Poftak said.

He also discussed work crews are currently doing on the Green Line, telling reporters that work is “progressing well.”

“We continue to be on target to open the Medford branch for the Green Line later this fall,” Poftak said. “But we are happy with the way that work is progressing.”

Regarding the Orange Line shutdown, the T said in a statement Friday that crews overall have finished 44 percent of rail replacement; 49 percent of track renewal and tie replacement; 84 percent of special track work, such as track work at crossovers; and 22 percent of rail fastener work earmarked for the closure.

“Earlier in the project, crews completed rail replacement between Downtown Crossing and State Street stations over an unencumbered two-day period, which was about 900 feet of track,” the statement said. “This track replacement was one of the six slow zones that the MBTA was aiming to address during the Orange Line shutdown.

The statement said that when “MBTA crews work during overnight hours when the subway is closed, they are able to replace about 39 feet of track a night after materials are staged and the third rail power is cut. The rest of the slow zones are also in the process of being completed.”





