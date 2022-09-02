Acton police officers accused of inappropriate conduct resign

Two Acton police officers who were placed on paid leave in March over allegations of inappropriate conduct have resigned after disciplinary hearings, the police department said Friday.

Officers Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo were placed on leave after a former student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School accused them of “past inappropriate conduct” in separate incidents while they were school resource officers, the department said in a statement.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office and Acton police conducted an investigation that led to disciplinary action that was unrelated to the student’s claims, police said. Eracleo, who had worked for the department since 2005, was found to have violated several department policies and was also investigated for claims related to the financial exploitation of an Acton resident, police said.