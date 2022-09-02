Arroyo set to receive redacted sexual assault files after judge grants access

“As I have maintained from the beginning, I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Arroyo said in a statement Thursday night. “And I know [Friday] will show the allegations from 2005 were determined to be unfounded.”

Arroyo and his attorneys convinced Suffolk Superior Court Judge Debra Squires-Lee that he needs internal Boston police reports and other documents to rebut allegations made by his former classmate who is equally adamant that Arroyo sexually assaulted her while both attended the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science in Roxbury.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo is scheduled to receive documents by 2 p.m. Friday that he has adamantly insisted will prove he did not sexually assault anyone while in high school in 2005 and reenergize his candidacy for Suffolk district attorney.

After hearing from an attorney for the woman that the records should stay sealed, Squires-Lee ordered the city of Boston to provide Arroyo with the 2005 Boston police investigative file of the case by 2 p.m. Friday.

The judge ordered multiple redactions of the file. Specifically, the judge ordered the city of Boston to do the following:

A Feb. 17, 2006, 4:01 p.m. email to be redacted to remove what the victim stated.

Narrative portion of BPD Incident Report to be redacted to remove what victim reported or said.

The entire Follow Up Investigation Report dated Nov. 9, 2005 (two copies in file) not to be disclosed.

The entire Sexual Assault Unit Case Update dated Nov. 3, 2005 (two copies in file) not to be disclosed.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles report for the complaining witness not to be disclosed.

The Incident Description in School Police Report redacted to remove what victim reported.

Confidential Log Sheet for Reporting Incident of Sexual Assault where student is victim redacted to remove what student reported.

“The privacy concerns of the victims of alleged acts of sexual assault are undoubtedly significant and weighty,” the judge wrote in her 11-page decision in favor of Arroyo. “The privacy concerns of victims of alleged acts of rape or sexual assault can be protected through redacting the discoverable documents to conceal the names, addresses, social security numbers, familial relationships, and other personal identifying information.”

Citing state regulations, the judge added that “although reports of victims of rape or sexual assault are not public records, the remainder of a police department file can be reviewed and redacted in response to other requests.”

About an hour before the deadline for Arroyo to get the documents, his opponent in the Democratic primary, current Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, released a statement saying prosecutors never deemed the case “unfounded.”

“We have thoroughly reviewed our entire unredacted file regarding the sexual assault allegations against Ricardo Arroyo. Nothing in the file suggests or indicates that the allegations were unfounded,” Hayden said in the statement. “Also, nothing in the file questions the validity of the victim’s statements. The campaign to sabotage this victim’s credibility is shameful.”

Arroyo has accused Hayden of using his access to files created years ago to sabotage his campaign, an allegation Hayden’s aides have rejected.

In her ruling, the judge also took note that voting in Suffolk County (and the state) is underway, and that Primary Election Day is on Tuesday, Sept. 6. As of mid-Thursday morning, nearly 32,000 people in Suffolk County had voted, of which more than 29,000 were Democratic ballots, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

“The publication of the allegations against Arroyo in the public record undoubtedly impugn his character and have the ability to affect the outcome of that race,’' Squires-Lee wrote on Thursday. “In light of the apparent and immediate impact on an ongoing primary election and Arroyo’s ability to serve effectively in his current role, I find that Arroyo will suffer irreparable harm if he is denied the requested materials to respond to the public allegation.”

Hayden was appointed to fill out the remainder of Rachael Rollins’s term when she was named US Attorney for Massachusetts. Hayden is under scrutiny for his handling of police misconduct allegations.

Arroyo had sought the emergency order after the Globe published several stories that he had twice been accused of possible sexual assault in 2005 and 2007, though never charged. The woman in the 2007 case has since said he did not assault her.

But in an interview with the Globe, the woman from the 2005 case said she stands by what she told police, that Arroyo pressured her to perform oral sex several times when the two were high school classmates.

Arroyo was never criminally charged and has steadfastly denied ever sexually assaulting anyone.

Outside the courthouse after the hearing, Arroyo told reporters that “beyond even this race, this is my life. And I think it’s important that people understand the facts of this, because I have to live with these allegations now, because they’re in the public space, for the rest of my life. It’s only fair, I believe, that the conclusions in the investigation are also made public.”

Arroyo sought specific police incident reports and correspondence between Boston police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office in and around 2006.

Along with the victim, attorneys representing the city of Boston also had opposed the release of the documents.

Leonard Kesten, the attorney for the woman, argued that releasing the documents would trigger a public debate about whether his client is lying. “It’ll destroy this young woman,” he said. What she told police years ago, said Kesten, “was true then, it’s true now, it’ll always be true.”

The woman in the 2005 case spoke out in an interview with the Globe.

“It makes me feel sick, sick to my stomach,” the woman said in an interview Monday night, shortly after reaching out to the Globe. “I see so many people continuing to endorse him without finding out more. As the potential DA, women are not going to feel safe calling his office. Their cases won’t get heard. ... All those people will be afraid to come forward.”

The woman said she didn’t pursue the matter with prosecutors years ago because it appeared to her that officials at the O’Bryant heard her concerns and immediately took action: She didn’t see Arroyo at school for the rest of the school year.

After the woman from the 2005 case came forward in a Globe interview, Arroyo saw his big-name political backing vanish as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, and Representative Ayanna Pressley all pulled their support for his candidacy for the DA post. On Thursday, former acting Boston mayor Kim Janey also withdrew her endorsement of Arroyo.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.