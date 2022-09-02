Boston opted out of hosting the North American Chinese Invitational Volleyball Tournament. So Providence opted in.

The tournament has several regional organizing committees, which take turns hosting in each region. The games were last hosted in Boston in 2010. Five years ago, the Boston committee opted to travel to Fort Lauderdale instead. And this year, the tournament — which has ballooned in size to approximately 160 teams — will be held in Providence.

Players, coaches, and spectators would book, hotel rooms, make reservations at restaurants, and explore the city during a historically slow weekend. And Chinatown — a Boston neighborhood economically crippled by the pandemic — needed the boost.

PROVIDENCE — After 12 years and a pandemic of waiting, Debbie Ho hoped that Boston’s Chinatown could finally see a rebound this year. The North American Chinese Invitational Volleyball Tournament, a long-standing tradition that began in Boston in the mid-1940s, was expected to bring thousands of people into the city for the games over Labor Day weekend.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

As many as 8,000 people will begin to arrive in Rhode Island Friday night, and most will stay through Monday. For the first time, the tournament will be livestreamed on BallerTV.

Advertisement

“Economically, we lost millions and millions of dollars. There’s no doubt,” said Ho, the executive director of Chinatown Main Street, an organization that aims to make Boston a cultural and commercial center. “The cost of these events is enormous and Providence opened their doors considerably.”

Dr. Robert “Bobby” Guen, the president of the North American Chinese Invitational Volleyball Tournament (NACIVT), told the Globe he had been trying since February 2020 to book the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center on Boylston Street or Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in the Seaport District for the 2022 Labor Day weekend event.

But Phil Crohan, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, which operates both venues, told the Globe that the locations were already booked. HubSpot will be hosting their Inbound conference at the convention center Sept. 6 through 9, and organizers would be spending Labor Day weekend setting up in anticipation of speakers like former President Obama, actress Viola Davis, and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall. A private company had booked the Hynes for Friday, and the NACTO Designing Cities Conference is being held Sept. 7 through 9.

Advertisement

“It came down to a scheduling conflict and we weren’t able to accommodate it,” said Crohan on a call Thursday. He said events at the convention centers can be booked several years in advance, and some events are already on the calendar for 2037.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t want to accommodate this event at all,” he said.

In 2017, the tournament’s Boston committee hosted the event in Fort Lauderdale. The last time the NACIVT was held in Boston was 2010.

Guen, a dentist with his own practice in Brookline, Mass., said venues in Boston can costs tens of thousands of dollars to rent, not including include vendors, staff, or other amenities. Hotels can cost $250 or more per room, per night, plus another $40 to $50 per day for parking.

So he turned to Providence, meeting with John Gibbons, the executive director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission, to check out the Rhode Island Convention Center. The contract was finalized in January 2022.

Volleyball courts set up inside the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence. Nicholas Millard

In an interview, Gibbons and Jonathan Walker, the sports sales manager, declined to provide financial details, but said they expect the tournament will bring approximately $1.3 million — possibly more — in direct spend to the city in just three days. Travelers will spend money on hotel rooms, dining out, shopping, and even filling their cars with gas.

Advertisement

“Our hotels are doing very well this weekend. But it’s also college move-in this weekend and we have WaterFire” on Sept. 3, said Kristen Adamo, the president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is a perfect storm.”

Gibbons said other massive volleyball events are hosted at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence annually with companies like JVC Tournaments and New England Region Volleyball Association. “We’re already a turn-key operation,” he said.

Nearly 40 percent of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau’s business comes from sporting events, and it’s a growing market, said Gibbons.

The Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Another event that’s usually based in Boston, the North American Bridge Championships, took place in Providence this summer. “People’s perception of Providence is that it’s a second-tier city. But when you come here, you get first-tier service,” said Walker.

Providence will host the NCAA East Hockey League in 2024 and in 2025, will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament with Providence College, the men’s lacrosse quarter finals with Brown University, and the Division III wrestling championships with Johnson & Wales University.

The next NCAA bid cycle, which will be for games that will take scheduled through 2030, will take place later this year or in the spring, said Gibbons. “And we’re going to be very active in that process,” he said.

Advertisement

Guen said hosting the tournament in Providence is about more than just convenience or costs, it’s also a salute to history. The nine-person team volleyball tournament has evolved with rules that are unique to Chinese Americans, but originated in Taishan — a county in China known as the birthplace of Chinese volleyball. Taishan is also the homeland of many Chinese working class immigrants who settled in Chinatowns in North America from the late 1800s through the 1950s, including in Boston and Providence.

The discriminatory Immigration Act of 1924 trapped many Asian immigrants, who were not eligible for citizenship and could neither enter nor leave the US. By the 1930s, a typical Chinese laborer worked in restaurants or cleaned laundry. Guen said the first volleyball tournament took place among laundrymen from Providence and Boston in 1937.

A newspaper clipping titled "The Last of Old Chinatown," which discusses a section of downtown Providence. Rhode Island State Archives

Providence’s Chinatown was located in the area of Burrill Street, and later Empire Street, and eventually grew to hold a few hundred people, according to John Eng Wong, a recent visiting professor at Brown University. Restaurants like Ming Garden, Mee Hong, and Luke’s Chinese were staples in downtown Providence for decades, many opening in the 1930s and 1940s.

NACIVT’s official inaugural event took place in Boston in the mid-1940s, and Chinese immigrants took the train from Providence to compete there.

Advertisement

By the 1970s, Providence’s Chinatown had faded. Buildings were knocked down and restaurants closed. Today, there’s hardly a trace of what was once there.

“That community really existed and now it’s all gone. The same is happening in Chinatowns in Washington D.C. and Boston,” said Guen, citing economic and development pressures in Boston that have caused gentrification. “They are becoming shells of themselves.”

An exhibit about Providence’s Chinatown and connection to volleyball will be on display at the RICC when the teams and visitors arrive. A short documentary called “Why Providence?” explained some of the reasons why the tournament was held in Rhode Island.

If all goes well, Guen said, Providence could host the tournament again. But it could be a problem that there aren’t enough dining or banquet options for groups of 100 people in the city.

And “there’s no real Chinese restaurants in the city,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

In Boston, Ho wished Providence a “congratulations” for hosting the volleyball tournament, but said she was sad for the Boston businesses and families she speaks to everyday.

“I’m sure there’s a big, huge difference in cost [between Providence and Boston], but we should have given this organization a little more hospitality,” she said. “This event has been going on since before any of us were little kids.”

“This was a time for us to rebound,” added Ho. “We should have had it up here, where it belongs.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.