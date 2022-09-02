Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened after fires

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopened Friday following multiple brush fires that forced the area to close recently, the State Department of Conservation and Recreation said.
Ash Path and Ridge Trail will remain closed as officials continue to remove trees, DCR said in a statement. DCR staff will be at the reservation to direct visitors to the reopened areas.
Video message boards, cones, and signs will also identify which areas are open and which remain closed.
“DCR asks that all visitors stay within open sections of the reservation,” the statement said.
The park includes two lakes and a large forest, according to Mass.Gov. It is open from sunrise to sunset and visitors can participate in multiple activities including swimming, hiking, fishing, and horseback riding.
Advertisement