Coyotes in Cohasset: Man hurt, dog badly injured in two attacks

Officers were called to a home on Highland Avenue early on Aug. 27 when seven coyotes attacked two dogs that were off-leash.

Police in Cohasset are cautioning residents after coyotes left a dog with injuries so severe it had to be euthanized and later that morning attacked a man and his pets, police said.

“One of the dogs involved in the incident was euthanized due to extensive injuries as a result of the attack,” police said. Around 8:30 a.m., a man and his two dogs, which were also off-leash, were on a trail in the Whitney Thayer Woodswhen they were set upon by a coyote. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released for his injuries, police said.

“Coyotes are active year-round and we typically see increased activity in the springtime, however, ahead of the winter we also see a lot of coyote activity as they hunt in preparation for the winter months,” Cohasset Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball said in the statement. “Oftentimes, wild animals see smaller pets as potential food and larger pets as competition, so they attack. We encourage residents to not let these animals intimidate you, and if you do encounter a coyote you should scare them away immediately.”

