Green Line to add more than 100 ‘supercars’ in 2026

The MBTA plans in the coming years to add a fleet of Green Line “supercars” that are 40 feet longer than the line’s current trolleys in an effort to bring “increased safety, accessibility, capacity, and maintainability” to the system, the agency said Friday.
After a presentation this week by the MBTA’s capital transformation and vehicle engineering teams, the agency’s board of directors awarded a contract of more than $810 million to CAF USA Inc. to deliver more than 100 supercar trolleys for the Green Line, MBTA officials said in a statement.
In addition to their length, the Type 10 supercars have wider door openings to improve boarding efficiency and accessibility, officials said. The design allows 100 percent low-floor boarding, with no stairs for entry, officials said.
“This is an incredible moment that marks an inflection point for the MBTA’s Green Line riders as we continue to work to transform the entire line,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “Not only will the Type 10 supercars provide more capacity and a roomier ride for what is the nation’s busiest light rail line, but they also include the latest safety technology, updated accessibility improvements, and other upgrades that improve the rider experience.”
The design phase will begin this fall and the MBTA plans to receive the first cars in spring 2026, he said.
Poftak is scheduled to brief reporters at 11:30 a.m. Friday on the status of the Orange Line shutdown implemented last month to allow a sweeping repair project. He’ll also discuss Green Line initiatives, including the “supercars.”
On Wednesday, the Federal Transit Administration issued a scathing report about the MBTA, finding it has too few workers, too little training, and maintenance, and weak safeguards. The report ordered the MBTA to increase staffing, improve communication with front-line workers, and bolster safety checks, among dozens of required actions.
