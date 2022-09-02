Green Line to add more than 100 ‘supercars’ in 2026

The MBTA plans in the coming years to add a fleet of Green Line “supercars” that are 40 feet longer than the line’s current trolleys in an effort to bring “increased safety, accessibility, capacity, and maintainability” to the system, the agency said Friday.

After a presentation this week by the MBTA’s capital transformation and vehicle engineering teams, the agency’s board of directors awarded a contract of more than $810 million to CAF USA Inc. to deliver more than 100 supercar trolleys for the Green Line, MBTA officials said in a statement.

In addition to their length, the Type 10 supercars have wider door openings to improve boarding efficiency and accessibility, officials said. The design allows 100 percent low-floor boarding, with no stairs for entry, officials said.